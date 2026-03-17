Toronto Police Association fighting back after nighttime raid on officers, alcohol allegations

I have an update regarding our scoop about members of the Professional Standards department of the Toronto Police Service acting… well, unprofessionally, and perhaps even illegally.

To recap, in late February, the Professional Standards department was tipped off that Toronto Police officers at 22 Division were allegedly drinking alcohol while on duty. That’s a serious allegation.

And so it was that Professional Standards officers raided 22 Division on February 26 at 3 a.m. – when nothing good ever happens.

But Professional Standards came up empty in terms of finding any police officer in an inebriated state.

Rebel News obtained a scorching memo from the Toronto Police Association written on March 2nd. The Toronto Police Association is the union that represents the cops and the TPA was furious with the actions of Professional Standards.

Indeed, the memo notes that when members completed their shifts, they were taken to an office and had their personal belongings searched. Some officers did not give their consent, others felt they had no choice.

In one case, an officer was asked to submit to a field sobriety test. He refused, but he did offer a breath sample and it registered zero. Notably, nothing illicit was found in any of the searches.

The TPA notes that at no time was the union contacted about this incident. Indeed, one member asked to call the TPA and was denied.

In the memo, the TPA states: “To say we are concerned about this incident is an understatement. From the information we’ve gathered, this incident appears to be an egregious violation of Service policies and procedures, the collective agreement, and the Charter rights of our members.”

And so it is that the TPA is now on the warpath. Here’s how the association is addressing this matter.

1. A lawyer has been assigned to the affected members, and a complaint will be filed against Andy Singh. Singh is the Unit Commander of Professional Services. As well, the TPA is asking that an outside police service conduct the investigation.

2. A letter will be sent to Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Police Service Board Chair Shelly Carroll asking that: Superintend Singh be immediately transferred from Professional Services, and his promotion to Chief Superintendent be upheld until further notice.

3. A grievance will be filed on behalf of all affected members, citing a gross overstep of management rights, an inherent denial of representation, and a violation of the rights to which all members are entitled.

Naturally, I reached out to the media relations department of the Toronto Police Service. Par for the course, they couldn’t even be bothered to acknowledge my email. You see, it’s been pointed out to me that since I am not a government-funded and approved journalist, I am therefor reporter non grata. In fact, I’m forbidden from even attending police press conferences.

Isn’t that odd? The TPS is currently involved in what is perhaps its biggest scandal of all time. Several police officers have been charged with everything from fraud and theft to conspiracy to commit murder. And in the aftermath, Chief Myron Demkiw says he’s committed to transparency and accountability. Amazing.

In any event, I have recently obtained new information from a police insider about the 22 Division raid.

Here goes: allegedly, the person who tipped off Professional Standards was a rookie female officer who was recently charged for driving under the influence. I do not know her name, but as she awaits her trial, she has allegedly been reassigned to desk duty at another division. My source says that tattle-telling on her colleagues is likely all about trying to save her career. Because if found guilty of impaired driving, she will be immediately terminated.

My source also tells me that 22 Division has a reputation as a so-called “drinking division.” That the officers here are not adverse to get loaded. Apparently, it just so happens Professional Standards raided the division on a day when everyone on duty was sober as a judge. He speculates that it could’ve been such a busy day that nobody had time to imbibe.

So it was that the other day I paid a house call to 22 Division and Professional Standards to get answers.

I also reached out to the media relations person at the Toronto Police Association. Here were my questions, and I received the following statements from TPA President Clayton Campbell:

First, since the TPA memo was sent on March 2, he confirms that a lawyer has filed a complaint with the Toronto Police Service, that the TPA has submitted a letter to the Chief and Chair with its concerns, and a formal grievance has been filed. He said: “We continue to engage with the TPS on this matter; no resolution has been reached.”

Regarding the allegation that 22 Division is a so-called “drinking division” Campbell says “these allegations are unfounded.”

As to the identity of the whistleblower, Campbell says: “We will not share any details that could identify the complainant in this case, however, we can say that your information is wrong.”

By that Campbell is saying that contrary to the information provided by my cop source, that female rookie cop at 22 Division who was arrested for impaired driving was not the complainant.

On that note, we have a he said/she said situation. When her case comes before the courts, hopefully the truth will come out.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead regarding what is yet again, another scandal at the Toronto Police Service…