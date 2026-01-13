'If you don’t wake up, Canada will fall': Iranians give Canadians a warning at Toronto rally

Demonstrators draw parallels between Iran’s collapse and what they see unfolding in Canada

Scarlett Grace
  |   January 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Saturday, January 10, the same day an estimated 40,000 people flooded the streets of Richmond Hill for a rally in support of the uprising in Iran, some Iranians continued demonstrating into the evening.

At the intersection of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, just outside Centrepoint Mall, roughly a dozen Iranians — joined by Jewish and Canadian allies — gathered to wave Canadian and Iranian flags.

The protests inside Iran continue under an internet blackout, with limited information emerging only through Starlink. Iranians across the diaspora continue to demonstrate.

Several attendees at the flag-waving demonstration were also active participants in Canada’s freedom movement, having attended numerous rallies at Queen’s Park in Toronto since 2020. When I asked one demonstrator what similarities he sees between Canada’s freedom movement and Iran, he said:

“We lost our homeland to the unholy alliance of the red and black, I always say that. Red are marxists, any type of leftists and black are the muslim extremists. We are here, we know what’s been happening to Canada. First of all, I am fighting for my homeland and second of all I was in the freedom rally for three years because I have to also fight for this country.”

Another demonstrator reinforced the same warning, referencing Iran’s former monarch.

“Right now in Canada, the unholy alliance of the red and black, as the Shah of Iran called it – if you don’t wake up in Canada, Canada will fall.”

Among the crowd, there remains hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on his statement that he would help Iranians if the regime continues killing protesters. When I asked why Iranians in Canada are not expecting anything from Mark Carney, one demonstrator responded:

“I have no expectations from Marxist Carney.” He then issued a stark warning to Canadians: “Your country will be lost if Liberals continue the way they are. This mass immigration is a plan for invasion.”

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.