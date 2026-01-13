'If you don’t wake up, Canada will fall': Iranians give Canadians a warning at Toronto rally

On Saturday, January 10, the same day an estimated 40,000 people flooded the streets of Richmond Hill for a rally in support of the uprising in Iran, some Iranians continued demonstrating into the evening.

At the intersection of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, just outside Centrepoint Mall, roughly a dozen Iranians — joined by Jewish and Canadian allies — gathered to wave Canadian and Iranian flags.

Rain or shine, we hold the line.

🇨🇦 Toronto tonight. pic.twitter.com/3GFwXUo1G5 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) January 11, 2026

The protests inside Iran continue under an internet blackout, with limited information emerging only through Starlink. Iranians across the diaspora continue to demonstrate.

Several attendees at the flag-waving demonstration were also active participants in Canada’s freedom movement, having attended numerous rallies at Queen’s Park in Toronto since 2020. When I asked one demonstrator what similarities he sees between Canada’s freedom movement and Iran, he said:

“We lost our homeland to the unholy alliance of the red and black, I always say that. Red are marxists, any type of leftists and black are the muslim extremists. We are here, we know what’s been happening to Canada. First of all, I am fighting for my homeland and second of all I was in the freedom rally for three years because I have to also fight for this country.”

Another demonstrator reinforced the same warning, referencing Iran’s former monarch.

“Right now in Canada, the unholy alliance of the red and black, as the Shah of Iran called it – if you don’t wake up in Canada, Canada will fall.”

This is the alliance of the Red and Black reactionaries. The Shah talked about that several years ago.



coalition between Red: leftist and Black: Islamist pic.twitter.com/65eEueze6m — ماهک ♛ ✺𓄂 (@4CKIUI) January 6, 2026

Among the crowd, there remains hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on his statement that he would help Iranians if the regime continues killing protesters. When I asked why Iranians in Canada are not expecting anything from Mark Carney, one demonstrator responded:

“I have no expectations from Marxist Carney.” He then issued a stark warning to Canadians: “Your country will be lost if Liberals continue the way they are. This mass immigration is a plan for invasion.”