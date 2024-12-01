Toronto Star snubs Rebel News & Democracy Fund’s role in Amish legal fight
Rebel News and the Democracy Fund have been working for weeks to expose the Amish COVID fine scandal, yet the Toronto Star's scoop conveniently ignores their crucial role in the story.
On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini slammed the Toronto Star for failing to mention Rebel News and the Democracy Fund’s extensive coverage of an Ontario Amish community’s legal battle over COVID fines.
New episodes of the Rebel Roundup livestream air every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.
