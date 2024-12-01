Toronto Star snubs Rebel News & Democracy Fund’s role in Amish legal fight

"The lefties at the Toronto Star wholly ambush," Menzies said, criticizing the newspaper for presenting the story as a scoop while ignoring the fact that Rebel News had been crowdfunding the Amish legal defense for weeks.

The Toronto Star article covered how the Amish, who avoid technology, were hit with $6,000 fines per person for not using the government’s ArriveCan app when crossing the border. Menzies highlighted how the Star failed to credit Democracy Fund lawyer Mark Joseph, who had been central to the case. "They don't give his title because Lord forbid, they don't want to give any credit to the Democracy Fund, and, or Rebel News," Menzies stated.

Tamara Ugolini, who has followed the case closely, shared her frustration with the media's neglect of the issue. "This is shameful. Even though the mainstream media wasn’t interested, we are, as is our arm's length charitable foundation, the Democracy Fund," she said, emphasizing the importance of holding the government accountable.