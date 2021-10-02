Toronto to Calgary, Canadians weigh in on vaccine passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A year ago, talk of a vaccine passport would have been seen as conspiracy talk; yet today, the majority of provinces across the country have implemented this policy.

So what is this new form of identity, and what will it mean for Canadians?

In this report, we speak to a wide range of Canadians — from those who support the vaccine passport, to those who want nothing to do with it.

Do you support the vaccine passport?

Watch our full video to see what these regular Canadians had to say.

Many found the vaccine passport to be concerning to some degree or another, perhaps it will be easily forged, or worse, used as a means of segregation between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Right now, indoor dining and other non-essential businesses are requiring proof at the door, so will this transcend into something more?

Will the vaccine passport begin to encompass banks, public transit, grocery stores and other essential services?

Many were worried this may become a reality across the country, though others considered it a necessary health measure, regardless of freedoms lost.

So what will happen to those who do not get the vaccine as the passport continues to be enforced through the country? Will they get the vaccine because of the restrictions? Will they be subjected to a life lived at home?

Listen to what these Canadians had to say, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.