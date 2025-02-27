Trade war talk with US fuelling push to open up free trade within Canada

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

With the ongoing threat of tariffs from President Trump, Canadian politicians have started renewing conversations about removing existing barriers for trade between the provinces. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston even introduced legislation to get efforts underway, an idea that was backed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Dan Kelly, joined Ezra for a discussion about the increased interest in breaking down Canada's internal trade barriers — and how the task may be more complicated than it seems on the surface.

“This is pretty major, I've been dancing around this file for 30 years,” Dan, a longtime advocate for small businesses, told Ezra.

“Getting rid of some of these stupid, minor differences — in rules, regulations, permits, licences — that cause all sorts of costs to Canadian businesses, and to workers as well, but don't add up to much of anything in terms of any protections that they offer society.”

Protectionist interests in certain industries, Ezra said, are what's been blocking movement on the issue for so long. Is taking on these powerful lobbying interests something politicians actually have the will to follow through with?

“I think they do,” Dan responded, suggesting that lobbying groups are seeing a need for connections to other provinces. “Premiers haven't really figured out, until recently, how to do this. There's been good intentions, but I think many of them just get overwhelmed.”