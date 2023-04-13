'Traditionally conservative' Anheuser-Busch betrays its customers | Nicky Billou

Watch all new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT) when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Beer drinkers have been making some different choices recently, as the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev is facing significant backlash following Bud Light's partnership with transgender activist/apparent parody of a biological female, Dylan Mulvaney.

As it turns out, anointing Mulvaney as a partner for the company was a poor marketing decision, given the company's stocks tumbled in the aftermath of the controversy.

Nicky Billou, co-author of a pair of books encouraging conservatives to economically vote with their wallets and buy pro-America brands, joined guest host David Menzies on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to reflect on the brewing giant's decision to go woke.

Comparing Bud Light's marketing blunder to the infamous "New Coke" debacle by Coca-Cola, Nicky told David how one of America's most popular and traditionally conservative brands could right the ship:

Right now, what Bud needs to do, is they need to go and say oops, we screwed up. This lady's fired, frat boys come on back. We're for you, this is for you guys. If they don't do that, they'll never be back in the next edition of the book.

