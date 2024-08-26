'Trans Cat of Windsor' acquitted of sexual assault

E-transfer (Canada):

Regular viewers of Rebel News are no doubt aware of our reports going back more than a year regarding Cody D’Entremont of Windsor, Ont.

D’Entremont “transitioned” from male to female (which is to say he merely stated that he “identified” as a woman” and, well, so be it.) This gender-switcheroo allowed Cody, a.k.a., “Desiree Anderson”, to get into the Welcome Centre shelter where bona fide vulnerable women reside.

In April 2023, the Windsor Police Service charged him with sexual assault against a real female resident of the shelter. The alleged assault had occurred on March 26, 2023.

After the assault, sources told Rebel News that Cody/Desiree started to identify as a… cat. Apparently, he would don some dollar store props (pointy ears, tail, etc.) and walk the streets of Windsor as a feline. Whether he identified as a male or female feline remains unknown.

Of note, a publication ban prevents us from identifying the complainant.

During last week’s two-day trial, the complainant testified that D’Entremont allegedly verbally abused her on March 26, 2023, when she and D’Entremont were in the same room together. There was no one else present at the time.

After the alleged verbal attack ended, she alleged D’Entremont began groping her. The complainant, who was lying on her bed watching Netflix on her tablet, testified that she pushed back against his advances and yelled “No!” several times. But she said D’Etremont would not take no for an answer. What followed next, she alleged, was a brief albeit brutal rape that involved penetration.

When D’Entremont took the stand, he denied all of the allegations. And because there were no eyewitnesses nor video surveillance evidence, the matter boiled down to a classic case of he said/she said.

In the final analysis, the judge found the complainant to be credible but not reliable. Because she agreed with his lawyer that there was reasonable doubt, D’Entremont was acquitted.

But incredibly, the elephant in the room was never addressed by either of the lawyers nor the judge. Which is to say: what was a man doing in a female shelter in the first place?

Indeed, what does such a con job say about the defendant’s credibility? What does his so-called “transition” into a woman and then a cat say about his credibility? And what of his claim that he has psychic powers — what does that say about his credibility?

Apparently, none of this was deemed relevant. But why?

And consider this: on January 28, 2024, D’Entremont was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault choking. This violated his bail conditions regarding the aforementioned sexual assault charges. This, too, was not mentioned during the trial.

While D’Entremont has yet to be tried on those assault charges, does this not suggest a disturbing pattern vis-a-vis violent behaviour? Or is D’Etremont simply experiencing terrible bad luck these days, constantly being falsely accused by others for whatever reasons?

Bottom line: is D’Etremont receiving special treatment simply because he claims to be transgender/trans-species? If that’s the case, did justice truly prevail in Windsor last week?