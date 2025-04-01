Trans 'cat-person' has assault charges dismissed in Windsor

It’s only fitting that Cody D’Entremont, a.k.a., “Desiree Anderson”, now identifies as a cat. Because legalistically speaking, this dude really does have nine lives…

Regular viewers of Rebel News are likely aware of our ongoing reports regarding D’Entremont, who currently resides in Windsor, Ont.

A few years ago, D’Entremont allegedly “transitioned” from male to female (which is to say he merely stated he “identified” as a woman” and, well, so be it.)

Of course, the real reason for the gender-bending was that Cody was able to gain admittance to a shelter where vulnerable women resided.

Shockers! Within days, the Windsor Police Service charged him with sexual assault against a real female resident of the shelter.

The cat’s meow? First, Cody D’Entremont identified as a woman to get into a women’s shelter. Shockers — he was later charged with sexual assault. Now he identifies as a….cat? And the young, woke female staffers at the shelter are happy to accommodate him. https://t.co/LLaGxireHo — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) July 19, 2023

Golly, who saw that coming?

In any event, speaking of transitioning, 33-year-old Cody just can’t stop. Eyewitnesses have told Rebel News he now identifies as a… cat. Apparently, he dons some dollar store props (pointy ears, tail, etc.) and walks the streets of Windsor as a feline. Whether he is a male or female feline remains unknown.

It would be all so amusing if Cody wasn’t so downright despicable.

Last summer, Rebel News covered his two-day trial in Windsor for sexual assault. He was found not guilty. The judge said she found that complainant to be “credible’ but “not reliable.” Baffling.

TransCat of Windsor ACQUITTED of sexual assault. Cody D’Entremont pretended to be a gal, “Desiree Anderson”, to get into a women’s shelter; then he/she “transitioned” into a cat. But none of this grifting/insanity was mentioned during the 2-day trial! Why? https://t.co/4gI2MPJ75b — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) August 27, 2024

And so it was that D’Entremont was a free man. Or woman. Or cat. Well, sort of.

You see he was being held in custody. We can hear you ask: why? He was found not guilty, after all.

Well, it’s because he apparently violated his release conditions for those aforementioned sexual assault charges. Which is to say that nine months after those charges, D’Entremont was charged in January 2024 with assault causing bodily harm and assault choking.

That sounds serious, wouldn’t you say? Assault causing bodily harm and assault choking? Well, guess what? Cat-Man Cody had his day in court recently. And just like the sexual assault charges, those assault charges were also dismissed.

Do you think maybe Cody is really unlucky? That so many people are apparently falsely accusing him of such nefarious behaviour ranging from rape to assault? How does sweet, innocent Cody get himself into these pickles in the first place?

Or maybe… could it be that since Cody is allegedly trans – as in transgendered and transspecies – he is given extra special treatment?

After all, in the name of woke madness and the unholy trinity of diversity, equity and inclusion, transgenders are a protected class these days. They are special cases, deserving of special rights and privileges and compassion – as opposed to receiving a one-way ticket to the rubber room.

Even in the United States, the home of the First Amendment, certain information (i.e., suicide note, manifesto) is routinely supressed by authorities regarding those transgenders who carry out mass-shootings. Don’t want people getting the wrong idea about these unhinged nuts after all.

In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye out for Trans Cat next time we’re in Windsor. We hear he hangs out behind a Wendy’s drive-thru menu board these days, popping out every once in awhile to solicit donations while scaring the bejesus out of motorists in the process.

Oh, you think that’s weird and unsettling? Not at all. This is simply inclusion and acceptance. Because society’s motto these days appears to be: “If it’s trans it's good and if it’s good it’s trans.” And if you all subscribe to a different opinion, well you’re obviously a hateful bigoted transphobe.

How did we ever get here?