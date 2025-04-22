Alleged transgender 'cat-person' facing new charges in Ontario

Regular viewers of Rebel News are likely aware of our reports going back more than two years ago regarding Cody D’Entremont of Windsor, Ont.

This reprobate first made headlines when he “transitioned” from male to female (which is to say he merely stated that he “identified” as a woman” and, well, so be it.) Don’t take our word for it. Check out his mug shots indicating his facial hair and Adam’s apple. But whatever…

In any event, the ostensible policy reason for Cody’s gender-switcheroo was that in the persona of “Desiree Anderson” he could worm his way into a shelter where vulnerable women resided.

Now why would he want to do that?

Well, we received an answer to that query a few days later when the Windsor Police Service charged him with sexual assault against a real female resident of the shelter.

Golly, who saw that coming?

In any event, speaking of transitioning, Cody just can’t stop. Several eyewitnesses have told Rebel News he now identifies as a… cat. Apparently, he dons some dollar store props (pointy ears, tail, etc.) and walks the streets of Windsor as a feline. Whether he is a male or female feline remains unknown and is totally beyond our paygrade.

Last August, D’Entremont was in court to face the music on the sex assault charges. Rebel News was there to cover his two-day trial – and it’s a good thing we were there given that the only other media present was the CBC… which predictably buried the lead by NOT reporting that Cody got into the female section of the shelter because he was pretending to be a woman. Unbelievable.

Judge rules 'reasonable doubt' in 'Windsor Trans Cat' sex assault case



David Menzies shares his thoughts on the trial of Cody D’Entremont, a biological male who was accused of sexual assault while staying at a women's shelter.'



Cody D’Entremont was recently acquitted in a… pic.twitter.com/EX3Vg9bgbs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 28, 2024

The trial was jarring. The complainant, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, claimed she had been brutally raped by D’Entremont. In court, D’Entremont was dismissive and nonchalant. And incredibly, D’Entremont was found not guilty. We say incredibly because the judge, Sharon Murphy, stated in her decision that she found the complainant “credible” but she did not find her “reliable.”

Forgive us for asking, but what’s the difference?

Also of note, D’Entremont was already in custody as he awaited his August trial. That’s because on Jan. 28, 2024, D’Entremont was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault choking. This apparently violated his bail conditions regarding the three sexual assault charges D’Entremont was charged with going back to Mar. 26, 2023.

But D’Entremont would seem to have more lives than a proverbial cat because he recently had his day in court regarding those charges and yet again both assault charges were dismissed.

The 'Windsor Trans Cat' skates again! Cody D’Entremont, a.k.a., “Desiree Anderson” had his assault charges dropped. Is it because he is trans (as in gender and species?)https://t.co/cZBZepR1Dl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 2, 2025

But what’s going on here? Do you think maybe Cody is really so unlucky when it comes to bumping into disingenuous people who routinely falsely accuse this poor soul of everything from assault choking to rape?

Or maybe… could it be given that since Cody is “trans” – as in transgender and transspecies – he is given extra special treatment?

After all, in the name of woke madness and the unholy trinity of diversity, equity, and inclusion, transgenders are a protected class these days.

But get this: just a few weeks ago, D’Entremont was again arrested for three charges of sexual assault. He/she/it is currently incarcerated at the South West Detention Centre, a maximum-security correctional facility in Windsor.

It is a co-ed prison; alas, it is unclear if D’Entremont is serving time as a male or female prisoner.

Even so, we smell a rat when it comes to this particular cat.

For example, we checked out the Windsor Police Service blotter regarding his most recent arrest. And guess what? There is absolutely no mention of his arrest. Why would that be?

Maybe because the brass at the WPS is all-in when it comes to the radical trans agenda? Much to the chagrin of the rank-and-file Windsor police officers, the brass has reportedly hired a trans cop.

Jonathan Roehler now allegedly identifies as “Jane”. And Roehler, of course, reportedly insists on using the female changeroom. Gross. Yet, for the brass, Roehler is the ultimate poster boy of DEI. Again: gross.

Naturally, when D’Entremont goes to trial, Rebel News will cover those proceedings. Will this cat skate yet again? Is he again going to get a pass in the name of transgenderism?

Stay tuned.