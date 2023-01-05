Transgender murderer receives death penalty despite uproar from progressives

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined the story of Amber McLaughlin, a transgender individual who was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of his girlfriend. Amber was formerly known as Scott before his transition.

As stated by David, "The fact that a murderer was put to death in the USA is about as newsworthy as reporting that there is saltwater in the Atlantic Ocean. But the Amber Scott saga is apparently newsworthy we are told, because he's the first trans person to be executed. To which I have to say, who in blue hell cares? I'll leave it to your own devices to run a Google news search of this individual and dredge up the pathetic prose generated by the mainstream media."

David went on to say, "So much of it painted Scott as a really likable guy or gal or something. Check out this line from a CBS story noting how a fellow inmate, Jessica Hinkson, described McLaughlin as a 'painfully shy person who came out of her shell after she decided to transition. She always had a smile and a dad joke. If you ever talked to her, it was always with the dad jokes,'"

"In any event, the mainstream media narrative suggested that executing Scott was in itself a crime because, well, he now dons female props and he identifies as a she. And as previously stated, if it's trans, it's good. And if it's good, it's trans," David added.

