Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas exposed for autogynephilia and fetishistic lifestyle: report

Daily Wire journalist Jake Crain sat down with NCAA women’s swimmer Riley Gaines, who shared previously undisclosed information about trans-identifying male swimmer, Lia Thomas, who won in the NCAA women’s swimming tournament in 2022.

Last March, Thomas became the first transgendered athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship in any sport after winning the women’s 500-yard freestyle event.

Speaking to Crain, Gaines shared some information Thomas. “So we did some digging & now we have a LOT of questions,” wrote Crain on Twitter. “Is THIS what the NCAA thinks a woman is?"

3. In our research, we found the observant @whereswawro, who identified multiple IG posts about AGP (autogynephilia) that ‘LiaThimas’ allegedly engaged with. AGP is “a male’s propensity to be sexually aroused by the thought of himself as a female.” https://t.co/wCS51dQo2o pic.twitter.com/JE82z89sdb — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

“What we found is jarring,” wrote Crain, who detailed how Thomas appeared to have two Instagram accounts — a public facing one and a private one. The public account, “LiaKThomas” featured a handful of generic photos with messages like “let trans kids play.”

“Then, a private account…’LiaThimas,’” continued Crain, who cited the research of Nicole Wawro, who uncovered multiple Instagram posts about Thomas’ preoccupation with autogynephilia — or fetishistic transvestism.

4. A similar image, liked by ‘LiaThimas,’ is still found on the Instagram account of Gwen Weiskopf, Lia’s alleged romantic partner. pic.twitter.com/xsQTRnCvoZ — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

Crain further reported on the discovery of Thomas’ alleged romantic partner, Gwen Weiskopf, a “transgender woman,” who is listed as an “unlicensed social worker,” who ran a GoFundMe for breast augmentation surgery.

6. Unlike the private ‘LiaThimas’ account, the account of Lia’s alleged romantic partner, Gwen Weiskopf, is open to the public at ‘estrogwentigone.’ Meet Gwen… pic.twitter.com/eD3zCyTSZm — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

“Besides posing in front of bondage gear & in bikinis with a genital bulge, Gwen posts dark & satanic artwork,” wrote Crain. “One liked by ‘LiaThimas’ ironically joking that Lia will bring about the ‘collapse of Western Civilization,’ and another of Lia as a demonic dominatrix character.”

Further digging found that Weiskopf and Thomas were engaged in a polyamorous sex pod — or polycule.

8. Are Gwen & Lia an exclusive couple, or in a polyamorous sex pod?



One user ‘crybaby_hellbitch,’ writes “nice polycule,” (liked by Gwen) on a photo of Lia, Gwen, and two other trans people. In the post, Gwen tags a third member via a stuffed animal in bed with Lia. pic.twitter.com/veuYXdlzY1 — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

10. Perhaps normalcy can be found in Lia's wider social circle, like his friend ‘crybaby_hellbitch,’ who poses beside Lia in multiple group photos?



Or not… ‘crybaby_hellbitch’ is another trans person with a hyper sexual abuse fetish, or as he calls it, “gorey and stunning.” pic.twitter.com/hO8U38IC8I — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

The most shocking discovery Crain made was a series of photographs posted by Weiskopf that appear to show a surgical operation for an orchiectomy, or the removal of testicles.

“These disturbing images raise serious questions about how the [NCAA] defines what a woman is,” wrote Crain, who published an interview with Riley Gaines exposing the disparity between the legacy media’s coverage of Lia Thomas and the transgender athlete’s private life.