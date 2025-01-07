Tricky Trudeau tries to evade accountability by proroguing Parliament

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

It happened — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally resigned. Well, sort of. On Monday, Trudeau announced he plans to step down from his role as Liberal Party leader and prime minister. It just comes with a catch: he's prorogued Parliament and will remain on the job for at least a few more months.

In the meantime, he can continue appointments and other duties in his role as lame-duck leader, all while the House of Commons is put on hold as the Liberals choose a new leader.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid joined the show to discuss what this moment means for the country and for Canadians.

Focusing on how outside interference has occurred in recent Liberal campaign processes, like foreign students being bussed in to vote for Han Dong, Sheila told Ezra the “Liberals could have a leader that is chosen by non-citizens, and it might even be a leader who's not an MP if that's who they choose to run.”

“This is ripe for foreign interference,” she cautioned while pointing out that someone like Mark Carney, an adviser to Trudeau and who is seen as a potential replacement for Trudeau, does not sit as a current member of Parliament.