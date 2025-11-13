Triggered by truth: Kamloops becomes battleground over false unmarked grave claims

Dr. Frances Widdowson and OneBC Party debated the unmarked graves narrative at Thompson Rivers University.

Drea Humphrey
  |   November 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

An attempt at open debate at Thompson Rivers University turned into a tense standoff regarding truth, history, and free speech.

Despite receiving a trespass notice from the university, which threatened maximum legal action if she returned, Widdowson was back on campus on November 12 to continue raising awareness about a vital Canadian issue.

Contrary to the Kamloops Band Government’s sensational May 2021 claim, no bodies have been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Many university students remain unaware of the truth because institutions influenced by identity politics falsely claim Canada is a genocidal nation.

Widdowson returned to TRU with Dallas Brodie of OneBC and former high school teacher Jim McMurtry, both previously persecuted for exposing false 215-discovery claims.

The campus scene quickly became intriguing, with some open to debate, but most were triggered by the truth and proudly embraced the "colonizers" label.

Please donate to support the making of 'Kamloops: The Buried Truth'!

Latest News

The claim of 215 buried children at Kamloops shocked the nation, fueling outrage, church burnings, and a narrative of shame. But years later, no bodies have been found. Rebel News reporters Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner are investigating the truth behind this story — facts the mainstream media won’t touch. We need your help to produce this independent documentary. Unlike government-funded media, we rely on supporters like you. Donate today to help us uncover the truth!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.