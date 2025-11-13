Triggered by truth: Kamloops becomes battleground over false unmarked grave claims

An attempt at open debate at Thompson Rivers University turned into a tense standoff regarding truth, history, and free speech.

Despite receiving a trespass notice from the university, which threatened maximum legal action if she returned, Widdowson was back on campus on November 12 to continue raising awareness about a vital Canadian issue.

Contrary to the Kamloops Band Government’s sensational May 2021 claim, no bodies have been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Today at 1:00 p.m. Student Street, @thompsonriversu! "Unsafe" ideas will be discussed! https://t.co/4ZtqVe4prw — Frances Widdowson (@FrancesWiddows1) November 12, 2025

Many university students remain unaware of the truth because institutions influenced by identity politics falsely claim Canada is a genocidal nation.

Widdowson returned to TRU with Dallas Brodie of OneBC and former high school teacher Jim McMurtry, both previously persecuted for exposing false 215-discovery claims.

The campus scene quickly became intriguing, with some open to debate, but most were triggered by the truth and proudly embraced the "colonizers" label.