Triggered by truth: Kamloops becomes battleground over false unmarked grave claims
Dr. Frances Widdowson and OneBC Party debated the unmarked graves narrative at Thompson Rivers University.
An attempt at open debate at Thompson Rivers University turned into a tense standoff regarding truth, history, and free speech.
Despite receiving a trespass notice from the university, which threatened maximum legal action if she returned, Widdowson was back on campus on November 12 to continue raising awareness about a vital Canadian issue.
Contrary to the Kamloops Band Government’s sensational May 2021 claim, no bodies have been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Today at 1:00 p.m. Student Street, @thompsonriversu! "Unsafe" ideas will be discussed! https://t.co/4ZtqVe4prw— Frances Widdowson (@FrancesWiddows1) November 12, 2025
Many university students remain unaware of the truth because institutions influenced by identity politics falsely claim Canada is a genocidal nation.
Widdowson returned to TRU with Dallas Brodie of OneBC and former high school teacher Jim McMurtry, both previously persecuted for exposing false 215-discovery claims.
The campus scene quickly became intriguing, with some open to debate, but most were triggered by the truth and proudly embraced the "colonizers" label.
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.