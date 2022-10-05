‘Triple triple triple the tax’: Pierre Poilievre debates Justin Trudeau over inflation and taxes
'In the month of July, the prime minister jumped on his private jet 20 times, high carbon hypocrisy,' Poilievre stated, as he attacked Justin Trudeau’s ineffective carbon tax. Watch their full heated exchange.
“He jets around in his private jet across the country,” said Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre, attacking Justin Trudeau for being a “high carbon hypocrite.”
“If the leader of the Opposition put enough energy into putting up a plan for climate change as he does into concocting elaborate theories and attacks,” Justin Trudeau responded, as he suggested the government could resolve climate change.
Poilievre took the opportunity to criticize Prime Minister Trudeau for the first time in over a week, since Trudeau has been flying around the world, bungee jumping in Quebec or just generally avoiding the House of Commons, something he’s been accused of since at least 2013.
Watch their full tense exchange here.
