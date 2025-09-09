Truckers still on trial for Freedom Convoy three and a half years later

Three and a half years since the Freedom Convoy was brought to a forceful end, organizers and protesters involved in the demonstration are still awaiting the final verdict in trials.

Independent journalist Jonathan Villeneuve, better known as Right Blend on X, has been following these trials closely, and was at the Ottawa Courthouse on Monday where cases were continuing against some of the less prominent individuals involved in the 2022 protest.

Jonathan joined Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, where he provided an update on what he's seen and heard.

One case he's been diligently covering has been that of Csaba Vizi, a trucker who was still in the pre-trial stage of his hearing.

Despite the charges stemming from February 2022, Vizi still “has a long road ahead in this,” cautioned Jonathan. “There are certainly more important matters for the court to be spending its precious time on, rather than a man who parked a truck and honked a horn in Ottawa.”

Remarking on the still-ongoing trials, Ezra said it was “incredible” to him that “the government thinks this is the best way to use resources,” noting the prevalence of crime in the nation's capital. “But they're focused on getting each last trucker.”

Those with ties to former Communist nations, like Vizi, “were more willing” to stand up to the government's COVID-19 restrictions because they understood “the consequences of inaction.”

Another case making its way through the court involves a man named Robert Dinel.

Though he was in court covering Vizi's hearing, a close source told Jonathan that the judge in that case “spent particular time putting notice on the Crown” for delays, calling them “not acceptable.”

The delays ultimately led to a staying of the proceeding against Dinel — on his birthday, no less.

“As he was on his way out the door, the judge said it is your birthday today, happy birthday and you're free to go,” he said, adding the judge made it very clear he took issue with how long the process had taken due to the Crown's handling of the case.