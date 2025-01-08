BREAKING: Trudeau ABRUPTLY flees Liberal caucus meeting

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau abruptly left a caucus meeting Wednesday, claiming there’s more work to be done as prime minister.

The meeting, attended by all Liberal MPs, lasted for six hours. Meanwhile, Trudeau reportedly left after 30 minutes.

“Are you leaving already?” asked a reporter in French. “Yes, I have work to do as Prime Minister,” he replied.

The prime minister announced his so-called resignation Monday morning, citing continued internal squabbles that brought Parliament to a standstill for the entire Fall session.

“The fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months,” he told reporters then.

With Parliament prorogued until March 24, all cabinet bills in the works effectively lapsed, and may only be revived by majority vote. “There will be confidence votes in March,” said Trudeau.

Should he prorogue Parliament, with explicit intent of resigning following the outcome of a leadership election, the new leader can then reconvene Parliament after a Throne Speech. 

“Prorogation would dissolve all legislative business and committee activity until the next session begins,” reads a National Post column.

A leadership convention could happen in two months, on an accelerated timeline, says outspoken Trudeau critic Anthony Housefather, a Montreal-area MP. “I think that would be the best approach.”

“If the prime minister remains, I believe he is the ballot question,” he told CTV News in a prior interview.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, media personality Jordan Peterson motioned to Trudeau’s opening remarks, stating that they revealed his pre-occupation with himself. 

“He started out with the words: ‘Everyone knows I’m a fighter and I don’t quit,’” said Peterson. “Who does that?”

“It’s all a drama about Justin Trudeau, as far as Justin Trudeau is concerned. His resignation speech was an act,” he claimed.

“I’ve never heard Trudeau say a true word in his life.”

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader.

