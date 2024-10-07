Trudeau attempts to defend record during Liberal MP's podcast

On Friday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Justin Trudeau's recent appearance on Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith's podcast.

During the podcast, Erskine-Smith pointed out that in the U.S., the Democratic Party appears to be in a much better position ahead of the federal election after Joe Biden exited the race and Kamala Harris became the nominee.

He then asked the prime minister why he still thinks he's the best person to lead the Liberals into the next election despite a weak approval rating.

Trudeau replied, "First lets look at people who are saying, 'oh I'm not sure.' Would they be saying that if I was 10 points ahead in the polls right now?"

The prime minister then took aim at Pierre Poilievre, saying the Conservative leader is open about what he's fighting against, but "hasn't even begun to articulate what he's fighting for."

Sheila Gunn Reid explained that it's actually quite clear what Poilievre is fighting for if you listen to his speeches and answers.

"I could list them for you. Affordability, public safety, smaller government, lower taxes, the ability of young people to be able to achieve the Canadian dream," she said.

The Trudeau Liberals are currently trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in the polls by approximately 22 points according to the most recent polling from Abacus Data.