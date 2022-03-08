Trudeau bans media he doesn't like from his speech addressing 'slippage' of democratic values

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed his visit to Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church in west-end Toronto on Friday, where Justin Trudeau was making an appearance.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

"We visited Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church in west-end Toronto on Friday to see what the PM had to say. And knock me down with a feather! We yet again discovered that the only media allowed inside the a Trudeau presser were those journalists who are state-funded trained seals, you know, members of the CBC and CTV and the like. Justin knows full well that when it comes to media coverage, it’s a prudent strategy to have the scribes dependent upon federal government funding. ... According to media reports, the focus of the prime minister's speech was on the ongoing 'slippage' in democratic values these days, and such slippage, said Justin, is responsible for emboldening Russian president Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine."

