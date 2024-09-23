Trudeau blathers to sparse crowd at UN Summit of the Future

Rebel News LIVE! Calgary Buy tickets to attend Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary, Alberta, emceed by Sheila Gunn Reid. buy tickets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered remarks about multilateralism to a mostly empty room at the United Nations first-ever Summit of the Future on Sunday.

Hosts David Menzies and Drea Humphrey shared their thoughts on Trudeau's message to the world on Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

“When he talks about women's rights and LGBTQ rights, that is a dichotomy,” said David, pointing out how women's sports, shelters and prisons have all been letting men identify as women. “The biggest threat to females right now is the radicalized rainbow mafia.”

“He also said that Indigenous rights are eroding,” added Drea. “I'm sorry, I missed that memo. How so? How are Indigenous rights worse off? Our state gives millions, billions to help with things in so many different categories.”

