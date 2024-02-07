Trudeau Cabinet's three-day retreat costs taxpayers nearly half a million dollars

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Levant questioned why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes his cabinet on retreats to tourist spots every few months.

He had cited the recent retreat in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, where a banquet had cost $52,000 for around 40 to 50 cabinet members, raising questions about the expenses covered by taxpayers.

Franco Terrazzano from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joined Levant to discuss this issue, emphasizing the high cost per person and questioning the extravagance of the expenses.

Franco broke down the expenses of the three-day cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, revealing that taxpayers footed a bill of $485,000.

He detailed the costs, including over $100,000 for hotels, $22,000 for meals and incidentals, and $52,000 listed as a "banquet." However, an unnamed PCO staff member clarified that the banquet expense was actually for general catering over the three-day trip.

"This three-day retreat was supposed to be about tackling the affordability crisis," Terrazzano said.

Terrazzano also raised questions about the number of staff and bureaucrats involved and criticized the government for seemingly disregarding the cost when spending taxpayers' money.

