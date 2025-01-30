Trudeau calls out islamophobia, transphobia during Holocaust Remembrance Day speech

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and journalist Lise Merle discussed Justin Trudeau's bizarre statement while speaking in Poland on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Trudeau spoke about the rise of islamophobia and transphobia during his message, while also condemning AI and social media for creating more anger, fear and division.

While speaking in Krakow, Trudeau said he condemns antisemitism, "but also the rise of islamophobia, the rise of homophobia and transphobia, [and] the hatreds that are dividing people across borders."

The prime minister also noted that he has heard repeatedly from people that "never again," is beginning to slip away "a little bit."

Trudeau fails to mention Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day message



Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss Justin Trudeau's lacklustre Holocaust Remembrance Day message on social media in which he failed to mention the word Jews.https://t.co/AJuuGnU3Bf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2025

Trudeau's comments come after pro-Hamas protesters have repeatedly chanted for genocide and uttered death threats on the streets of Canadian cities, with little to no response from law enforcement.

Sheila condemned Trudeau for his insensitive message on Holocaust Remembrance Day. "He forgets who he's talking about. Like, he's at Auschwitz and he starts rambling on about islamophobia, homophobia, and transphobia. How embarrassing," she said.

Trudeau was also criticized for failing to mention the word Jews in his message posted to social media on Holocaust Remembrance Day.