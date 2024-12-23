Trudeau can prorogue Parliament until October 2025: report
Trudeau can prorogue Parliament to avoid a non-confidence vote, sending everybody home until the next federal election. Parliament only needs to sit once every 12 months, according to the Constitution.
Justin Trudeau could prorogue Parliament until the next federal election should he wish too – and there’s not much anyone could do about it.
Following Chrystia Freeland’s shocking departure from cabinet, a Liberal caucus meeting on Monday revealed continued calls for Trudeau to resign.
Disgruntled Liberals have held closed-door meetings to boot Trudeau since June, after a shocking by-election defeat in Toronto. Some have suggested a “secret ballot vote” but there is no internal mechanism to initiate that.
The party failed to adopt provisions of the 2015 Reform Act that would allow for a leadership review if petitioned by at least 20% of the caucus.
A Liberal leadership review can only be initiated through a “leadership endorsement” ballot following a general election defeat.
Trudeau went on to lose another by-election in Montreal and the B.C. mainland, with New Democrats tearing up his supply and confidence agreement in September.
Twenty three Liberal MPs called for the prime minister to resign during a tense October 23rd caucus meeting, though few came forward publicly.
According to the National Post, some 50 Liberal MPs want Trudeau to step aside. A Global News exclusive with one of the disgruntled MPs, says the “vast majority” of Liberal MPs want a new leader.
“Canadians have clearly lost confidence in him, and Canadians want him to go,” Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said on Sunday.
A new Ipsos poll found that nearly three-quarters of Canadians want Trudeau to step down, amid flailing support.
“It’s clear they’ve tuned him out, and he is not the best person to deliver the message of our party in the next election,” said Housefather, noting “a more centrist vision” could bring back voters.
More than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October 2025, the poll uncovered.
Should Trudeau prorogue Parliament, with explicit intent of resigning following the outcome of a leadership election, the new leader can then reconvene Parliament after a Throne Speech.
“Prorogation would dissolve all legislative business and committee activity until the next session begins,” reads a National Post column.
A leadership convention could happen in two months, on an accelerated timeline, says the MP. “I think that would be the best approach.”
“If the prime minister remains, I believe he is the ballot question,” Housefather told CTV News in a prior interview. He previously asked Trudeau to resign months ago, both in writing and at caucus.
New Democrats have expressed their interest in backing a new Liberal leader for another minority government situation.
However, Trudeau can simply prorogue Parliament to avoid a non-confidence vote, and send everybody home until the next federal election. Parliament only needs to sit once every 12 months, according to the Constitution.
The only problem with proroguing Parliament until October is money, as Trudeau cannot approve funding outside the parliamentary process.
Conveniently for him, the House of Commons approved $21.6 billion in funding to sustain the federal civil service through March 31, 2025.
“That’s not a lot — but it does mean that the House of Commons just surrendered their most immediate leverage against the prime minister,” said the Post.
During a December 16 dinner with donors, Trudeau pledged a “serious, positive vision for the future” following the winter recess.
“I wanted to come here tonight and speak with you dedicated, devoted members of the Liberal Party, because you, not me or any other politician, are the beating heart of this movement,” he said to a roaring applause.
The prime minister reiterated those remarks at the Liberal Party’s annual Christmas party. “We stand with workers and the middle class. We stand with Canadians, and we stand with Canada.”
Trudeau intends to lead the Liberal Party into the next election, and has expressed no interest in resigning at publication.
