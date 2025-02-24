WATCH: Trudeau commits military aid to Ukraine during peace talks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gifted Ukraine more military aid Monday to usher in year three of its war with Russia. “We all know there is more work to do,” he told reporters from Kyiv.

Trudeau is one of 13 foreign leaders attending a summit on peace and security for the region, reported the Canadian Press.

“He is chairing the G7 at the moment,” said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That follows the unceremonious exit of Chrystia Freeland, who initially agreed to more aid using seized Russian assets.

PM Trudeau pledges 25 more light armoured vehicles, a grant to boost energy security, and $5 billion in cash from frozen Russian assets. pic.twitter.com/sIZovl7u7f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 24, 2025

“We’re also dispersing the first installment of the $5 billion in assistance to Ukraine funded through revenues from frozen Russian assets,” Trudeau said.

More than $381 billion in Russian assets has been seized by Canada and allied states, according to a prior statement. It will go towards ensuring “Ukraine’s victory” and reconstruction efforts.

First announced last November, then-deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland pledged billions in loans as part of a “collaborative” $68 billion loan with allied states.

“Within the G7, all countries have agreed that Russian sovereign assets will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it continues to inflict on Ukraine,” she said at the time.

“It cannot be the sole duty of democracies and their citizens or of the brave people of Ukraine to pay for Putin’s war of aggression.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reiterates Canada's ongoing support for Ukraine amid US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia.



"We can't let Russia go unchecked," she says. pic.twitter.com/w2rqnFDMc3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2025

Recent armaments provided by Canada include F-16 landing systems and flight simulators, on top of millions of ammunition rounds, components for drone cameras and first aid kits.

“Canada will be providing 25 more LAV II infantry vehicles to Ukraine,” Trudeau said on Monday. “We will [also] be delivering two armored combat support vehicles which Ukrainian forces will be trained on shortly in Germany.”

As reported by the Epoch Times, the Trudeau government pledged ammunition ($250 million), drones ($100 million), and winter gear ($30 million) to support Ukraine’s defence last month.

Overall, Canada has given Ukraine over $19.5 billion in foreign aid since February 2022, including $4.5 billion worth of lethal and nonlethal military equipment.

Defence Minister Bill Blair explains how the Liberals' gun buyback could see Canadians' firearms sent to Ukraine.



"Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory," he adds. pic.twitter.com/EZBrVVQoy9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2024

The Liberal government also intends to export confiscated firearms to aid the war effort. Phase one of Canada’s gun “buyback” program is now underway, according to media reports.

“Every bit of assistance that we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory and a worthwhile investment of our collective time and efforts,” Defence Minister Bill Blair earlier told reporters.

“Ukrainians are fighting not only for their sovereignty and freedom, but they're also fighting for the rules-based international order that has kept the world safe for nearly 80 years,” he said at the time.