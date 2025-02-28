Trudeau dodges questions from Rebel reporter in Montreal

Justin Trudeau stepped down as Liberal leader in disgrace on January 6th and then prorogued Parliament until March 24th to launch a leadership race to choose his replacement—who will also become Canada’s new prime minister. Canadians are being held hostage by this Liberal strategy to cling to power while the public demands an election.

Lame-duck Prime Minister Trudeau keeps spending our money and sending military equipment to Ukraine.



Someone should take away his credit card… pic.twitter.com/LzSldW9gMH — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 24, 2025

On Thursday, February 27th, Trudeau visited Montreal to announce a $270-million agreement for jobs and conservation projects in the Qikiqtani region, a majority-Inuit territory in Nunavut. Just two days earlier, he pledged $5 billion from frozen Russian assets, along with millions more in military, energy, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Attempting to defend his record, Trudeau claims the Liberals have "governed this country responsibly" and created a "strong economy" with the best balance sheet in the G7. pic.twitter.com/pc1p0HpWiR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2025

As Trudeau nears the end of his tenure, he continues to spend billions in foreign aid and other initiatives. Meanwhile, he keeps appointing parliamentary secretaries, as if the Liberals are planning to hold onto power. Could there be a hidden deal with the NDP to keep Mark Carney in office longer?

This is one of the questions Rebel News Québec sought to ask Trudeau—especially whether he believes he has the moral authority to keep spending taxpayers’ money as a lame-duck prime minister. However, the location and time of the federal announcement were kept secret. Despite this, Rebel News tracked it down and arrived on-site to confront Trudeau.

As usual, the RCMP blocked our team from entering, warning us not to cross the perimeter. Then, they deliberately misled us about Trudeau’s exit route, allowing him to sneak out through a side emergency door.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has used an emergency exit to avoid facing us. Last summer, at the Global Progress Summit in Montreal, he slipped away through a garbage alley. Once again, Trudeau’s cowardice was on full display.