Trudeau extends border shutdown to February 21

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the Canadian border shutdown for another month.

The border shutdown, allegedly to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, was first instated in March 2020 and was due to expire on Jan. 21.

Today's announcement extends the shutdown to Feb. 21.

According to Barrie Today,

“This will keep people on both sides of the border safe,” Trudeau stated during today's COVID-19 address.

The U.S. suspended flights to and from China at the end of January last year to help contain the spread of the disease, which originated there.

An internal briefing note from Canada's Public Health Agency circulated on Jan. 29, 2020 recommended against wearing face masks:

Using a question-and-answer format, the note read: “Do you recommend travelers wear masks while visiting China or quarantine-blocked cities within the country such as Wuhan? “No, It is not recommended that healthy travelers wear masks while visiting China or quarantine-blocked cities within the country.”

Mandatory masks for travellers were not required in Canada until April 2020.