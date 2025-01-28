Trudeau fails to mention Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day message

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism after failing to mention the word Jews in his message posted to social media recognizing Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"80 years ago, the Auschwitz Birkenau concentration and extermination camp was liberated, ending the systematic murder and genocide carried out there by the Nazi regime," Trudeau's message reads in part.

The prime minister's message went on: "Tomorrow, I’ll join fellow world leaders on the grounds of Auschwitz Birkenau to honour the victims of the Holocaust, stand against rising antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and reaffirm our promise: never again."

80 years ago, the Auschwitz Birkenau concentration and extermination camp was liberated, ending the systematic murder and genocide carried out there by the Nazi regime.



Tomorrow, I’ll join fellow world leaders on the grounds of Auschwitz Birkenau to honour the victims of the… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2025

Sheila Gunn Reid called out Trudeau for his weak message to the Jewish community. "I said, 'oh, I'll bet he'll forget to mention the Jews again.' Yeah well he did, I was right," she said.

"I don't have a crystal ball, I have a crystal brain and I know Justin Trudeau loathes to mention the Jews anytime he mentions the Holocaust," Sheila added.

David Menzies also commented on a recent study showing that almost 20% of young Canadians believe the Holocaust was exaggerated.

"It was something like one in five or one in six truly believe that the Holocaust is exaggerated, that the numbers aren't there," he said.

"This is a scathing indictment of how we've failed young people in history," added Menzies.

Prime Minister Trudeau travelled to Poland on Monday to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the notorious Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.