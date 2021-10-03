Trudeau goes surfing on new Aboriginal reconciliation holiday he invented

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to turn “orange shirt day” into a new holiday in Canada, with September 30 marking the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Instead of paying visit to a residential school site, or doing anything to publicly mark the day, for that matter, the always-professional prime minister chose to leave Ottawa for a trip to Tofino, British Columbia to catch the waves for a surfing trip.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, B.C.-based Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey joined Ezra in studio to talk about this most recent blunder by Trudeau.

Drea discussed how this sort of action shouldn't as any surprise:

We've seen this many times with him before...he brought [National Day for Truth and Reconciliation] that in. I think there's only 13 things that have been fulfilled out of the Truth and Reconciliation [report], and this holiday was one of them. And he couldn't even fake caring. You know, it couldn't get any worse than having to manipulate where you're staying, you're going.

