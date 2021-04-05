Trudeau gov't spent $13m flying old Australian CF-18s to Canada

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government spent more than $13 million renting transportation aircraft to ferry a total of four used fighter jets from Australia to their new home with Canada's Department of National Defence.

The figures were released a few weeks ago as part of the response to the following order paper question submitted by Conservative Party MP Ron Liepert (Calgary Signal Hill):

—With regard to government expenditures on aircraft rentals since December 1, 2019, broken down by department, agency, Crown corporation and other government entity: (a) what is the total amount spent on the rental of aircraft; and (b) what are the details of each expenditure, including (i) amount, (ii) vendor, (iii) dates of rental, (iv) type of aircraft, (v) purpose of trip, (vi) origin and destination of flights, (vii) titles of passengers, including which passengers were on which segments of each trip?

Millions Spent on Aircraft Rentals

In response, the Department of National Defence released details on the millions of dollars spent on aircraft rentals:

National Defence conducted a search of its records and found a total of $21,766,399.68, and $980,180.00 USD in expenditures on 70 aircraft rentals between December 1, 2019, and December 2, 2020. Available details of these flights are found in the enclosed table.

A closer look at the enclosed table shows two entries concerning the used fighter jets purchased by the Trudeau Liberals from Australia. Two trips were undertaken by a rented transportation aircraft (AN-124-100) in November 2020. The purpose of both flights were to “transport two F/A-18 purchased by Canada from Government of Australia”.

Transporting Used Aircraft Cost $13,100,000

The four F/A-18 Hornet jets were destined for Mirabel, Quebec, from Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.

Both flights were billed to Momentum Decisive Solutions Canada Inc. at a total cost of $13,100,000.

You can read the order paper question and response for yourself below.