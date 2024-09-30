Speaker rules Trudeau gov violated powers in 'Green Slush Fund' scandal

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

House Speaker Greg Fergus declared that the Trudeau government broke Parliamentary rules by refusing to turn over critical documents related to the "green slush fund," officially known as Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).

HOLY> Now we find the chair of the Liberals' Green Slush Fund was hand-selected by the PMO/PCO AND when she was chosen, she had already received about $12 million from the Green Slush Fund before she was appointed.



And then while on the board, her conflict of interest companies… pic.twitter.com/kf8qUBpw9X — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 5, 2024

This fund, which was shut down earlier this year amid scandal, after officials involved were found to be funnelling taxpayer money to startups and accelerators with ties to senior Liberal insiders, including themselves.

Documents demanded by MPs to be handed over to the RCMP were withheld, although the police force stated it didn’t want them.

WHAT? The head of the Green Slush Fund, Annette Verschuren, didn't breach the conflict of interest legislation twice as the Ethics Commissioner found. It was actually 24 TIMES. pic.twitter.com/OIsqiuSbce — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

Trudeau’s handpicked chair of SDTC, Annette Verschuren, siphoned $217,000 of taxpayer dollars to her own company.

CPC's Rick Perkins: "If I've got the number correctly, you got $170 million from the infrastructure bank, $50 million from Natural Resources Canada.



Outside of that, it appears to be very profitable to be connected with these Liberals and be on the STDC [green slush fund] board… pic.twitter.com/5E4WlPkpuY — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

“The House has the undoubted right to order the production of any and all documents from any entity or individual it deems necessary to carry out its duties,” Fergus told the Commons on Thursday. He concluded that the government's failure to comply with the House’s order clearly established a prima facie breach of parliamentary privilege.

Opposition parties hailed Fergus’ ruling as a win for democracy and accountability. Meanwhile, Liberal House Leader Karina Gould decried the decision, claiming it sets a “terrible precedent.”