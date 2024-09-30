Speaker rules Trudeau gov violated powers in 'Green Slush Fund' scandal

House Speaker Greg Fergus says the Trudeau gov broke Parliamentary rules by refusing to turn over documents about the 'green slush fund,' or the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). 

Speaker rules Trudeau gov violated powers in 'Green Slush Fund' scandal
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Remove Ads

House Speaker Greg Fergus declared that the Trudeau government broke Parliamentary rules by refusing to turn over critical documents related to the "green slush fund," officially known as Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). 

This fund, which was shut down earlier this year amid scandal, after officials involved were found to be funnelling taxpayer money to startups and accelerators with ties to senior Liberal insiders, including themselves. 

Documents demanded by MPs to be handed over to the RCMP were withheld, although the police force stated it didn’t want them.

Trudeau’s handpicked chair of SDTC, Annette Verschuren, siphoned $217,000 of taxpayer dollars to her own company. 

“The House has the undoubted right to order the production of any and all documents from any entity or individual it deems necessary to carry out its duties,” Fergus told the Commons on Thursday. He concluded that the government's failure to comply with the House’s order clearly established a prima facie breach of parliamentary privilege.

Opposition parties hailed Fergus’ ruling as a win for democracy and accountability. Meanwhile, Liberal House Leader Karina Gould decried the decision, claiming it sets a “terrible precedent.”

Canada Government Waste Climate Change Expose The Reset news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.