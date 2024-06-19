Trudeau government spent $4 million on advertising with CBC in 2023-24

The state broadcaster already receives $1.4 billion in annual direct subsidies from the federal government.

A response to an inquiry of the Heritage Ministry by Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Thomas uncovered the Trudeau government spent $4,035,000 on advertising with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

"During the 2023-24 fiscal year CBC/Radio-Canada earned a total of $4,034,971 in advertising revenue from government departments, agencies, and other Crown corporations."

The single largest advertiser was the Government of Canada directly, with an annual ad buy of $3.1 million, 10 times the size of the next largest spender.

Second on the list of CBC ad spenders was the Royal Canadian Mint at $289,857.

CBC's execs have recently come under scrutiny for claiming chronic underfunding at the corporation and threatening massive layoffs while handing out heavy bonuses to the upper echelons of management.

Read the documents:

