Trudeau government spent $4 million on advertising with CBC in 2023-24
The state broadcaster already receives $1.4 billion in annual direct subsidies from the federal government.
A response to an inquiry of the Heritage Ministry by Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Thomas uncovered the Trudeau government spent $4,035,000 on advertising with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
"During the 2023-24 fiscal year CBC/Radio-Canada earned a total of $4,034,971 in advertising revenue from government departments, agencies, and other Crown corporations."
Now CBC CEO Catherine Tait tells MPs at the Commons heritage committee to stop focusing on her bonuses and asks the federal government for "sustainable long-term funding" of the media. pic.twitter.com/XC1xXOQbji— Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) May 7, 2024
The single largest advertiser was the Government of Canada directly, with an annual ad buy of $3.1 million, 10 times the size of the next largest spender.
CBC CEO Catherine Tait continues to refuse to tell Canadians what her 2023 executive bonus will be.— Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) May 7, 2024
CBC itself recently reported that Tait is entitled to $120,000 in bonuses on top of her six-figure salary. pic.twitter.com/NF5OyB3bAX
Second on the list of CBC ad spenders was the Royal Canadian Mint at $289,857.
CBC handed out $15 million in bonuses last year while crying poor and begging for more taxpayer cash.— Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) June 7, 2024
CBC handed out $114 million in bonuses since 2015.
What have CBC executives done to deserve bonuses?
"Oops! Error." 👇 pic.twitter.com/kQoWH36n36
CBC's execs have recently come under scrutiny for claiming chronic underfunding at the corporation and threatening massive layoffs while handing out heavy bonuses to the upper echelons of management.
