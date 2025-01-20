Trudeau government to boost CBC funding amid declining ad sales

The federal government is set to inject millions more into CBC-TV, pushing its annual subsidy close to $2 billion, to compensate for plummeting ad revenues.

A Department of Canadian Heritage briefing note first reported by Blacklock's reveals plans to reduce the broadcaster’s reliance on private advertising.

The move could raise the Crown broadcaster’s total annual subsidy to nearly $2 billion, up from the current $1.4 billion.

MUST WATCH: @kris_sims of @taxpayerDOTcom scorches the CBC at the Heritage Committee:



"We are here to speak for 1000s of hardworking taxpayers who want to defund the CBC."



"Nearly nobody is watching it and journalists should not be paid by the govt." pic.twitter.com/i5JMCSs3qR — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

The September 29 briefing note, Advisory Committee On The Future Of CBC, included a plan to eliminate ads during news and public affairs programming.

ROASTED> Conservative MP Jamil Jivani to CEO of CBC Catherine Tait:



"The big, beautiful, growing movement to defund the CBC is not a purely political movement, but is a matter of taxpayer accountability." pic.twitter.com/OHHgHlVmyt — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 21, 2024

CBC’s advertising revenue from English-language television dropped 10 percent to $194.7 million in 2023. CBC Radio generates no revenue from ads.

CTF's @kris_sims explains that the big beautiful nationwide movement to defund the CBC is gaining momentum and it's thanks to the CBC. pic.twitter.com/g5EXdiMZjD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

“The CBC is a pillar of Canada’s creative economy,” according to the Heritage Ministry. “This government is committed to ensuring the sustainability of the CBC.”

Parliament must “provide a substantial lasting increase” in funding for @CBC in addition to annual $1.4 billon, says Commons heritage committee report.



Conservatives in ‘Dissenting Report’ said CBC should be defunded.https://t.co/qnCJJXxRrF #cdnmedia pic.twitter.com/ozGHGbjlLb — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) December 16, 2024

While a majority of MPs on the Commons Heritage Committee supported additional funding in their 2024 report, Conservative MPs called for defunding the CBC in a dissenting report, citing concerns over fairness and competition in the industry.