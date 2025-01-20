Trudeau government to boost CBC funding amid declining ad sales

While a majority of MPs on the Commons Heritage Committee supported additional funding in their 2024 report, Conservative MPs called for defunding the CBC in a dissenting report, citing concerns over fairness and competition in the industry.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 20, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

The federal government is set to inject millions more into CBC-TV, pushing its annual subsidy close to $2 billion, to compensate for plummeting ad revenues.

A Department of Canadian Heritage briefing note first reported by Blacklock's reveals plans to reduce the broadcaster’s reliance on private advertising. 

The move could raise the Crown broadcaster’s total annual subsidy to nearly $2 billion, up from the current $1.4 billion.

The September 29 briefing note, Advisory Committee On The Future Of CBC, included a plan to eliminate ads during news and public affairs programming.

CBC’s advertising revenue from English-language television dropped 10 percent to $194.7 million in 2023.  CBC Radio generates no revenue from ads.

“The CBC is a pillar of Canada’s creative economy,” according to the Heritage Ministry. “This government is committed to ensuring the sustainability of the CBC.”

While a majority of MPs on the Commons Heritage Committee supported additional funding in their 2024 report, Conservative MPs called for defunding the CBC in a dissenting report, citing concerns over fairness and competition in the industry.

Call the Election!

15,351 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.