Trudeau 'GST holiday' designed to keep NDP support: Dan Kelly

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to score some cheap political points with Canadians this holiday season, with his government, backed by Jagmeet Singh's New Democrats, bringing forward a temporary respite on GST.

The idea hasn't gone over well with retailers who are scrambling to adjust and consumers who may see little benefit.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly joined Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for a further look at how the policy is affecting small businesses ahead of the holidays.

He described how the idea was “designed with political calculations in mind and not much else,” how it was crafted to curry support from Singh's NDP — “the main impetus behind this particular decision.”

“Look, small businesses don't mind trying to help their customers save some money,” Dan told Ezra. “But all of the administrative costs to put this in place are going to exceed, for many, the value of any additional dollars their customers may be able to spend in these businesses.”