Trudeau wants to campaign against Trump, not fix Canada's porous borders

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, is Trudeau really going to fix Canada's porous borders?

As you know, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew down to Mar-a-lago last weekend, Donald Trump's Florida residence and his de facto White House for the remainder of President Biden's withering administration.

On November 25, Trump threatened Mexico and Canada to fix their porous borders or risk a 25% tariff on all goods. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo took the tariff threat seriously, with a pledge to seek dialogue and cooperate with Trump.

Meanwhile, Trudeau refused to take any blame, telling Trump that Canada already addressed U.S. concerns

Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.



"It was a good call. This is something that we can do, laying out the facts, moving forward in constructive ways."… pic.twitter.com/9n4sQS8Crm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

The Trudeau government previously strengthened visa requirements on Mexicans, and reduced immigration targets to no avail. Then, he pointed the finger at Mexico for its illegal immigration problem.

While true, Trump did not waiver in his threat. The President-elect's incoming border czar also called out Canada for allowing foreigners into America, especially those who sponsor terror.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently warned of tougher border measures after intercepting over 1,200 terror suspects attempting to cross the northern border since 2020. The agency urged Canada to implement required changes immediately... or else.

"We need a plan. A plan to put Canada first": Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responds to President-elect Donald Trump's threat to put 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods unless the border is secure.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/zUxoelc9iV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2024

The looming sanctions sent the Canadian dollar spiraling downward in the days that followed, with the GDP expected to fall as much as 5%, according to economists.

Still, Trudeau refused a collaborative approach. He would rather campaign against Donald Trump in the upcoming election. That would be a whole lot easier than campaigning against Pierre Poilievre and the surging Tories.

“Normally, when the prime minister goes to the United States to meet a president, they’re looking to make gains. What gains did we hear from Mr. Trudeau? None,” Poilievre told reporters Monday of the Mar-a-lago visit. “He’s just trying to limit losses.”

“This is the consequence of having a weak prime minister who lost control of immigration, crime and drugs.”