Trudeau hiding which news publishers awarded $61M in “emergency relief”

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a report from Blacklock's discussing the $61 million pre-election “emergency relief” money handed over to publishers.

While some publishers are revealed in the report, including magazines such as Reader's Digest and Maclean's, the names of newspapers who took cash are secret.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Did you get that? If Trudeau didn't pay reporters a $61 million payout, they might not report on what the government's doing. So it's an emergency! Better get them that money quick, before the election, or else they might not... cover the news? Really? “You mean they might not report friendly enough, is that what you meant to say? Or that they might not report pro-Liberal enough, is that what you meant to say? “You really think that reporters, who are working right now, who are writing stories for the news right now — you really think they wouldn't cover this election, cover the news right now unless you gave them a $61 million bonus, right now, before the election?”

