Trudeau continues to hide from criticism in Calgary

In an unexpected visit to Calgary, Justin Trudeau was met by a group of people protesting his latest actions like taking steps towards banning handguns and the continuation of travel restrictions related to vaccination status.

We spoke with members of the crowd to hear their concerns about Trudeau’s actions while awaiting the Prime Minister’s arrival. There was speculation as to whether Trudeau would actually show up and if so, whether he’d hide himself through a back door, or face Canadians directly.

As the hours went on it slowly became evident that Trudeau would be a no-show. Though disappointed, this was not beyond the expectations of protesters as especially for the last two years, the Prime Minister along with other Canadian politicians have found more comfort fleeing the public they claim to serve, as opposed to listening to their concerns. With the looming gun ban and continuation of vaccination mandates for travel, it’s unlikely protests will stop any time soon.