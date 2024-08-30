Trudeau is an 'evil, idiotic, and sub-intelligent human being': Miklos Lukacs
Miklos Lukacs, the author of Neo Entes, a book on transhumanism, gave his opinion on the two-tier policing imposed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and commented on Justin Trudeau, saying, 'I think he is one of the worst human beings on the planet.'
At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Polanco, Mexico, Rebel News had the opportunity to speak with Miklos Lukacs, a distinguished professor and researcher at Universidad de San Martín de Porres (USMP) with extensive academic experience across the globe. Lukacs, born in Peru and currently living and working internationally, is also the author of Neo Entes, a book exploring the implications of transhumanism.
🇲🇽 #CPACMéxico2024— Mundo Libre (@MundoLibreOK) August 25, 2024
¿Qué puede suceder si tecnologías como la IA y edición genética cae en malas manos?
Miklos Lukacs (@mlukacs) experto en ética tecnológica nos explica su perspectiva sobre los riesgos que esto implica y cómo podemos actuar nosotros y los gobiernos.@CPACMexico… pic.twitter.com/iPzjmoxQH8
Lukacs began by discussing the core ideas of his book, stating, "Transhumanism is both a set of ideas and a social, semi-religious movement." According to him, this ideology seeks to enhance human physical and cognitive abilities through technology, aiming for "super intelligence, super well-being, and extended lifetime like immortality."
WATCH: During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2024 held in Polanco, Mexico, @MariaFdaCabal, a senator for the Republic of Colombia, shared her perspectives on the current political climate in Colombia.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 28, 2024
REPORT by @TheVoiceAlexa: https://t.co/i16PMAjjN0
Lukacs critiqued transhumanism for its "negative view of human nature," suggesting it implies that humans are inadequate and need technological intervention to meet modern challenges. "Transhumanism, at its core, is anti-humanism," he argued. "It rejects humanity by viewing it as inferior." He linked this ideology to current issues, such as gender ideology, which he believes exploits vulnerable individuals for experimental purposes.
Miklos Lukács @mlukacs:— CPAC México (@CPACMexico) August 24, 2024
«Un conservador no puede dar una buena pelea si no sabe lo que es, lo que defiende y porque lo hace».#CPACMéxico #Libertad #FreedomFighters pic.twitter.com/yzGpRbTNke
The conversation also touched on political developments in the UK, particularly under Keir Starmer. Lukacs criticized the "two-tier policing" Starmer is imposing, describing it as a troubling trend that reflects broader societal issues. He warned that such policies contribute to a growing divide and could lead to significant unrest if not addressed.
When asked about Justin Trudeau, Lukacs did not hold back: "I think Trudeau is the worst you can find in politics. He is a mean, evil, idiotic, and sub-intelligent human being. I believe he has no limits when it comes to power. He will do whatever it takes for power, even if it means destroying his own country and his own people. I think he is one of the worst human beings on the planet."
