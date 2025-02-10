Trudeau jet-sets to France for AI conference leaving Canada in chaos

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed Justin Trudeau's weekend jaunt to France for an AI conference as Canada faces increasing political turmoil at home.

Tamara criticized Trudeau for hypocritically lecturing Canadians about reducing their carbon footprints while he flies to a summit that could easily be attended by Zoom.

"He's in Paris right now for the artificial intelligence summit...why can that summit not be attended by Zoom?" she said.

"This is another case in point where Justin Trudeau, who lectures everybody about their carbon footprint and has implemented a sweeping indiscriminate carbon tax on Canadians, is globe trotting every which way to attend these globalist summits," Tamara added.

I’m in Paris meeting with industry leaders to discuss artificial intelligence and how we can work across borders to harness this technology effectively and responsibly.



AI will shape our future, and we’re securing Canada’s place as a global leader in the field. pic.twitter.com/vgAnYzAtEO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 9, 2025

Trudeau's trip comes as Canada faces increasing political tensions at home with Parliament prorogued and U.S. President Trump moving forward with 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel.

"Why is Justin Trudeau at this AI conference? He resigned, he has no business being there," said Sheila.

"If you are just the placekeeper until the Liberals select the new prime minister without allowing Canadians to vote on it, then why are you in Paris except to have a big howdydoo with your globalist friends one last time on our dime," she added.

Trudeau claimed in a post on social media that his government is "securing Canada's place as a global leader" in artificial intelligence.