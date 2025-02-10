Trudeau jet-sets to France for AI conference leaving Canada in chaos
While parliamentary business remains halted thanks to Justin Trudeau's prorogation, the PM flew to France to meet with "industry leaders" in artificial intelligence.
On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed Justin Trudeau's weekend jaunt to France for an AI conference as Canada faces increasing political turmoil at home.
Tamara criticized Trudeau for hypocritically lecturing Canadians about reducing their carbon footprints while he flies to a summit that could easily be attended by Zoom.
"He's in Paris right now for the artificial intelligence summit...why can that summit not be attended by Zoom?" she said.
"This is another case in point where Justin Trudeau, who lectures everybody about their carbon footprint and has implemented a sweeping indiscriminate carbon tax on Canadians, is globe trotting every which way to attend these globalist summits," Tamara added.
I’m in Paris meeting with industry leaders to discuss artificial intelligence and how we can work across borders to harness this technology effectively and responsibly.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 9, 2025
AI will shape our future, and we’re securing Canada’s place as a global leader in the field. pic.twitter.com/vgAnYzAtEO
Trudeau's trip comes as Canada faces increasing political tensions at home with Parliament prorogued and U.S. President Trump moving forward with 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel.
"Why is Justin Trudeau at this AI conference? He resigned, he has no business being there," said Sheila.
"If you are just the placekeeper until the Liberals select the new prime minister without allowing Canadians to vote on it, then why are you in Paris except to have a big howdydoo with your globalist friends one last time on our dime," she added.
Trudeau claimed in a post on social media that his government is "securing Canada's place as a global leader" in artificial intelligence.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-10 21:20:38 -0500 FlagHow typical. Why didn’t the Conservatives say Trudeau will NEVER be ready to govern? Harper’s team should have exposed Trudeau’s privilege as a trust fund kid of a trust fund kid. He’s never had to scrimp and save. He’s never had to do without anything. So this trip to Paris is his dodging of the dumpster fire he’s created. Justin Castro never thinks of consequences and his Libranos follow his lead. I think America should do the same to Ottawa as they did in Granada in 1983.
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-02-10 21:14:23 -0500 FlagHis body and constitution are 53 years old, but his mindset is forever 20 years old.
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-02-10 20:34:36 -0500 FlagWhy should we be surprised? After all, didn’t he declare that the federal budget will balance itself and that he doesn’t pay attention to financial data?