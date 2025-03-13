Trudeau launched 2012 leadership bid at hotel raided for suspected prostitution

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched his 2012 leadership bid at a posh Richmond hotel, with ties to a massage parlour that served as an alleged prostitution ring.

RCMP correspondence confirmed high level drug traffickers were getting "foot massages” at the Water Cube Health Club, registered to organized crime suspect, Paul King Jin.

The suspect would later meet Trudeau during his first term in office between late 2015 and early 2017.

Water Cube was known for its “happy endings,” according to an advert for the business.

It was subsequently shut down by the City of Richmond in 2011 during a high-profile investigation by city licence inspectors and police, reported Richmond News.

Justin Trudeau launched his 2012 leadership bid at the Radisson in Richmond - the same hotel raided by the RCMP used by gangster Paul King Jin to operate a prostitution ring.



RCMP confirmed high level drug traffickers were getting "foot massages.”



Jin would later meet Trudeau. https://t.co/epGm6kJwdt pic.twitter.com/akyp3YaYZL — Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) March 11, 2025

From 2009 to 2011, Jin was also the focus of a series of City of Richmond inspections, leading to several bylaw infractions and a 60-day cancellation of its licence before being shut down on December 19, 2011.

High-level drug traffickers were identified as clients leaving the penthouse club by police officers. The clients admitted to receiving “foot massages” at the club.

After noticing license plates belonging to known gang associates in the hotel parking lot, members of the Richmond Gang Enforcement Team entered the club on one occasion.

Paul King Jin is alleged in documents obtained by Postmedia to be the go-between for Chinese “whale” gamblers and drug cartels.

The suspect is also alleged to have laundered money across the Americas, and has been subject to multiple failed investigations in B.C. on ties between drug trafficking, real estate, and underground casinos.

Jin’s drug connections are allegedly related to his Richmond spa, with City inspectors taking photos of the spa, including one of a gaming table, according to a report to Richmond City council.

RCMP surveillance placed Trudeau, Paul King Jin, and a Chinese army veteran in a closed-door meeting near Vancouver International Airport, between late 2015 and early 2017.



MORE by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/4edlx7aF8f pic.twitter.com/3dtNK0Q0fg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 12, 2025

A November 8, 2009 email from Constable Gabor Egri to city hall inspector Victor Duarte, obtained by The Breaker, detailed Egri's investigation into a prostitution complaint. Egri wrote that he discovered a man and a woman engaged in a sex act in a room at the parlour.

It also included a police report from September 29, 2010 when Constables Zentner and Lu attended at 2:02 a.m.

“Const. Zentner opened the door and observed two occupants, a male and female both found nude inside the room,” said the incident report. “The female was identified as an employee of Water Club but not licensed or registered as a body rub employee at Water Club and should not have been in a room with any client providing massage services.”

The company employed upwards of 40 people and paid $20,000 monthly rent to the Radisson.

“No sexual activity is allowed at the club,” Jin’s lawyer, Jason Tarnow, wrote to city hall on January 12, 2011. “Employees are instructed to follow the requirements of the bylaw regarding their clothing.”

Law enforcement found condoms and lubricant at the club during inspections. Additionally, a male client admitted to having unpaid sex with a club employee.

In RCMP notes on the Radisson raid:



‘Paul King Jin said "whatever" as members were leaving the establishment and escorting the under age male out.’



Jin later met with Trudeau.



Can someone explain to me why a gangster prostituting children had access to Justin? https://t.co/X30MOI3DsY pic.twitter.com/zh12q2YwDt — Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) March 12, 2025

The RCMP have inspected the premises at least 10 times since the last inspection as noted by inspector Duarte, acknowledged the lawyer. “Mr. Jin is attempting to run a legitimate business,” he claimed.

Hotel staff frequently reported underage Asian girls, suspected to be prostitutes, going to the Water Club with alcohol in the early hours, which led to many inspection raids, reported Richmond News.

“Mr. Jin has faced lots of pressure from friends and clients to allow people in the premises late at night. It does not happen anymore,” clarified Tarnow.

During one such raid, Jin reportedly said “whatever” as members left the establishment to escort an underage male out.

Honey pot trap used for extortion of the politicians. More than likely there are hidden cameras everywhere.

The story has been scrubbed from the CTV website. pic.twitter.com/frTvztQpxf — Clyde (@Clydeseeks) March 11, 2025

A CTV News exposée revealed “Ashley,” a former prostitute, had frequented the Water Cube.

“You get an initial $200 just to get in and just basically party and stuff,” she told the publication. “If you did want to have sex with any of the guys there, you charge your own rate.”

The story has since been scrubbed from its website.

An undercover volunteer learned that clients could solicit sexual services for a fee, though a manager later denied sex was for sale at the business, reported CTV News.

The City of Richmond then launched an investigation in mid-2011, prompting the RCMP raid in October.

Jin’s name was no longer on the corporate registry for Watercube Vancouver Health Club Ltd, in early 2011, reported Richmond News.

Exclusive: Chinese Narco Suspect Caught in Private Meeting with Trudeau, Investigated by DEA, Linked to Panama, Caribbean, Mexico – Police Sources https://t.co/RE0Al1eMf9 — Sam Cooper (@scoopercooper) March 10, 2025

“This of course begs the question: why this particular hotel?” said investigative reporter Andy Lee, on Trudeau’s leadership bid the following year. “Why choose a location frequented by criminals to launch a leadership campaign?”

“One thing is clear however—Trudeau engaged in meetings with Paul King Jin down the road.”

Trudeau met privately with the organized crime suspect, between late 2015 and early 2017, according to a scathing report by the Globe and Mail.

The Bureau confirmed RCMP surveillance placed Trudeau, Jin, and a Chinese army veteran with ties to Beijing in a meeting near Vancouver International Airport, during that period.

“Can someone explain to me why a gangster prostituting children had access to Justin?” Lee wrote in a social media post.

The police service referred Rebel News to the Prime Minister’s Office for further inquiry, who also did not respond at the time of publication.