Trudeau's GLOBALIST agenda left our veterans unarmed for combat

David Redman, a 27-year military veteran, penned a 33-page essay on the dire straights of Canada's Armed Forces. He explains our military is in serious trouble under the Trudeau government.

"I've been watching with absolute horror what's happened to our military over the past nine years," he said. "And like many veterans, I found it completely unacceptable."

A prior Defence report revealed that 35% of active troops were not sufficiently equipped to complete missions, exposing "serious gaps" in their combat readiness. Auditors said this remains a growing concern.

Has Trudeau's leadership crippled the Canadian Armed Forces beyond repair?



"Canada, at this point, has less operationally deployable personnel than the New York City Police Department," Redman said. "Not only[does this] make me ashamed, it's terrifying."

Only 58% of the Armed Forces could mobilize should their NATO allies declare war, according to a secret Department of National Defence (DND) presentation obtained by CBC News.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is currently in the worst shape of all the military forces, with 55% of its equipment considered "unserviceable," followed by the Navy (54%) and Army (46%).

While U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threats on NATO have really coaxed Europeans to spend more on their military, it has yet to pay dividends in Canada.

The DND and CAF spent a combined $33.5 billion during the 2023/24 fiscal year, which is expected to rise to $50 billion by the end of the decade. Canada is not on track to meet NATO spending targets over the next decade.

"The sovereignty of our country should be our number one aim. And for the Armed Forces of Canada, it should be their number one mission," Redman said.

"To do that, they have to have combat capable people that are [able] to deploy on every type of mission," he added.

The DND said procuring new military equipment for its troops is in the works. They did not provide a timeline, according to media reports last month.

In-house research revealed almost half (46%) of Canadians believe the military is underfunded. Only a quarter (26%) of respondents surveyed said current spending is adequate, while only a meagre 27% believe the Armed Forces are sufficiently equipped for combat.

