Trudeau Liberals blame Harper for terrorists getting Canadian citizenship

Despite the Conservatives being out of power for nine years, the Liberals are still finding ways to blame former prime minister Stephen Harper for their own failures.

Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller is considering stripping a Toronto ISIS terrorist of the Canadian citizenship given to him by the Liberal government.

However, Prime Minister Trudeau proclaimed in 2015, when the Harper Conservatives proposed stripping dual citizens convicted of terror offenses of Canadian citizenship that "a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian."

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, 26-year-old Mostafa Eldidi, were caught on July 28 in Richmond Hill while attempting to get their hands on an axe and machete to carry out their sinister plan to attack the city's Jewish community.

French authorities tipped off Canadian officials, and the pair were arrested on six charges, including aggravated assault for an act that took place outside of Canada, potentially the ISIS video in which the father was featured in 2015, wherein he hacked up a crucified prisoner with a sword.

The pair came to Canada after the 2015 video, and reports show that the elder Eldidi is now a Canadian citizen.

The Liberals blame Stephen Harper for the failure of the immigration security system. Except, it's been nine years since Harper was the prime minister.

It should also be noted that the Liberals cut the Canada Border Service Agency's budget in 2017.

Marc Miller, Trudeau's immigration minister, says he is considering the possibility of revoking Eldidi's citizenship.

Perhaps Miller should run that suggestion by his boss, since Trudeau, in 2015, opposed Harper's Bill C-24. File this one under Harper was right again: This law would have revoked the Canadian citizenship of dual citizens convicted of terror offences.

But Trudeau's moronic defence of the so-called right of foreign nationals to abuse our citizenship to attack people and get easy treatment in our legal system rather than deportation after conviction was not an isolated idiocy. He did it again in a 2015 campaign town hall.

But even earlier than that, Trudeau also explained away the Boston Marathon bombing by two Islamists in 2013, which killed three and injured more than 260, as being done by someone who feels excluded.

We were warned about Trudeau and his sympathy for terrorists. He told us who he was every single chance he got.

