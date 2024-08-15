Trudeau Liberals blame Harper for terrorists getting Canadian citizenship

Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller is considering stripping a Toronto ISIS terrorist of the Canadian citizenship given to him by the Liberal government.

However, Prime Minister Trudeau proclaimed in 2015, when the Harper Conservatives proposed stripping dual citizens convicted of terror offenses of Canadian citizenship that "a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian."

Trudeau won't say how a man seen allegedly dismembering a prisoner in a video at the behest of ISIS was allowed to gain entry into Canada and get citizenship.



Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, 26-year-old Mostafa Eldidi, were caught on July 28 in Richmond Hill while attempting to get their hands on an axe and machete to carry out their sinister plan to attack the city's Jewish community.

French authorities tipped off Canadian officials, and the pair were arrested on six charges, including aggravated assault for an act that took place outside of Canada, potentially the ISIS video in which the father was featured in 2015, wherein he hacked up a crucified prisoner with a sword.

The pair came to Canada after the 2015 video, and reports show that the elder Eldidi is now a Canadian citizen.

The Liberals blame Stephen Harper for the failure of the immigration security system. Except, it's been nine years since Harper was the prime minister.

Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell blames the Conservatives - who have not been in power for nine years- for allowing an ISIS terrorist featured in a terror recruitment video, chopping at a crucified man with a sword, to resettle in Canada with his son.



It should also be noted that the Liberals cut the Canada Border Service Agency's budget in 2017.

Marc Miller, Trudeau's immigration minister, says he is considering the possibility of revoking Eldidi's citizenship.

Perhaps Miller should run that suggestion by his boss, since Trudeau, in 2015, opposed Harper's Bill C-24. File this one under Harper was right again: This law would have revoked the Canadian citizenship of dual citizens convicted of terror offences.

Trudeau circa 2015 would like to have a word with Trudeau in 2024.



'Disgusted' immigration minister looking into revoking citizenship of Toronto terror suspect | CBC News



But Trudeau's moronic defence of the so-called right of foreign nationals to abuse our citizenship to attack people and get easy treatment in our legal system rather than deportation after conviction was not an isolated idiocy. He did it again in a 2015 campaign town hall.

Trudeau, in 2015, on Harper's Bill C24 that would strip terrorists of their Canadian citizenship:



"The Liberal Party believes that terrorists should get to keep their Canadian citizenship.



But even earlier than that, Trudeau also explained away the Boston Marathon bombing by two Islamists in 2013, which killed three and injured more than 260, as being done by someone who feels excluded.

We were warned about Trudeau and his sympathy for terrorists. He told us who he was every single chance he got.