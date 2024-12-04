Trudeau Liberals blink on censorship bill — but the fight isn't over!
The Liberals say they're still committed to bringing in the worst parts of the 'online harms bill', but now they've split the legislation in two parts. It's a win for freedom of speech and the over 75,000 Canadians who have signed our Stop The Censorship petition. But the fight isn't over yet.
Breaking news: the Trudeau Liberals blinked on their censorship law, Bill C-63. They haven’t cancelled it. But they’ve decided to split it into two parts. They’re proceeding quickly on the first part, which includes things like banning revenge porn and sex trafficking.
(By the way, revenge porn was already banned by Stephen Harper 10 years ago, and child porn was banned decades ago — those were obviously added to the censorship bill as a distraction from their real purpose.)
But they say they’re going to split off the censorship provisions and go slower on those.
This is a win for freedom of speech — and the 75,267 Canadians who have signed our petition.
But as you can see in the video here, the Liberals still say they’re committed to bringing in those censorship provisions. So this could be a trick, to make us lower our guard.
I have personally heard C-63 referred to by several journalists as the “kill Rebel” bill. Of course it is: because we’re one of the few news outlets that doesn’t take money from Trudeau, so we’re one of the few news outlets that can’t be controlled by Trudeau.
If Trudeau can’t use the carrot with us, he’ll use the stick: censorship.
Even though he’s hated by his own party, Trudeau has the votes to smash this through Parliament. He supports this censorship, and he has a deep, personal hatred for Rebel News. You’ve seen his bodyguards beat up our reporter David Menzies; and Chrystia Freeland’s bodyguards beat up David, too. If they’ll commit an assault against our reporters — breaking the law — they’d obviously think nothing of changing the law to get us, either.
And both Jagmeet Singh’s NDP and the separatist Bloc Québécois have said they support the censorship provisions, too. That’s enough to ram this through.
I’m glad Trudeau blinked today. But it’s nothing more than a blink. If we’re to take the Liberals at their word, they still intend to pass this law — just under a different name.
C-63 will create three new different censorship agencies in Canada. It would give the Canadian Human Rights Commission the power to investigate anyone in Canada for anything they post online — or have ever posted online in the past. It would set up $20,000 bounties for anyone who makes a complaint that’s successful; it would give the courts the power to make hate speech “restraining orders”, to stop people from saying things even before they do, even putting them under house arrest.
It’s the most draconian censorship bill ever seen in Canada.
Our motto is “telling the other side of the story”. But you can’t do that if the government tells you that you can’t even say something. We constantly challenge government censorship, and we’ve had to spend more than $500,000 this year alone on free speech lawyers.
The fact that Trudeau says he’s going to split the bill in two doesn’t mean he’s done with it. Until this bill is dead, it’s still alive. Don’t let your guard down. We won’t.
We have sued Trudeau to stop his censorship more than any other news organization. We’ve hired free speech lawyers to fight against censorship in the B.C. Supreme Court, Alberta Court of King’s Bench, the Federal Court, the Federal Court of Appeal and the Ontario Superior Court. We are even seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada itself.
At Rebel News, we don’t just use our free speech. We fight to defend it — for ourselves, and to set the precedent for others, too.
I promise you the moment the bill is law Rebel News is going to challenge it in court. We have to — if we don’t, the law will be used to silence us, and to silence you, too.
If you think this is important — and you want to help us challenge C-63 the moment it becomes law — please consider clicking here to help chip in to our legal defence fund. And if you haven’t yet joined the 75,267 other Canadians who have signed our petition, please do now, by clicking here! Thank you.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books including Ethical Oil and most recently, China Virus.
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-04 18:58:48 -0500 FlagThis reminds me of when the Nazis were murdering disabled children. Germans caught onto the lie and objected. So Hitler shut down Action T4. But he and his goons took what they learned from mass exterminations and used it on Jews and others they deemed life unworthy of living. They also outsourced the killing to Poland.
Trudeau is hiding his true intent, that being censoring unfriendly views of his regime. He’ll use some other sneaky way to try and fool us. That’s why we won this battle but the war he’s waging against us freedom-oriented people continues.