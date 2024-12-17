Trudeau Liberals spent $4 million on legal advice for Emergencies Act invocation

Revelations of the Trudeau Liberals' wasteful spending was revealed thanks to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Jamil Jivani. In total, $3,900,968.93 in taxpayer money was spent on outside legal counsel connected to the Emergencies Act invocation.

The Emergencies Act, which grants extraordinary powers tantamount to martial law, was controversially invoked in 2022 to quash the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 mandates. The move was widely criticized as government overreach, and a subsequent court decision ruled it unlawful.

Now, taxpayers are footing the bill for the Trudeau government's bad legal advice and defence related to that very decision.

The federal government has cited solicitor-client privilege as a reason for refusing to disclose a detailed breakdown of where the funds went. Canadians are left with only a lump-sum figure and no transparency on which departments or agencies incurred these costs.

In response to the outsized legal expenses, the Trudeau government has attempted to justify the spending by blaming a "compressed timeline." The rushed nature of the Emergencies Act decision was itself a product of Trudeau's approach — an unprecedented and overbroad use of power to crack down on political dissidents.

During the illegal use of the Emergencies Act, Canadians saw their bank accounts frozen and their right to protest trampled, under the guise of maintaining public order.