Trudeau Liberals take aim at peaceful Amish community over ArriveCan compliance

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The irony is both profound and perverse: some two centuries ago, the Amish immigrated to Ontario before the province was even known as “Ontario.” The Amish were fleeing religious persecution in Europe. Alas, in Justin Trudeau’s 21st century Canada, the Amish are once again being persecuted – and being handed an economic death sentence in the process.

Here’s the skinny: from time to time, the Canadian Amish go back and forth to the United States to visit American Amish communities. ‘Twas ever thus. That is, until the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Which is to say, every time Canadian Amish families crossed the border back into Canada they would be clobbered with a $6,000 fine. That’s because they did not have the ArriveCan app on their cellphones. And for good reason: the Amish don’t have cellphones! They don’t even have landlines. An app is a completely alien concept for this group of people who shun technology. Heck, they won’t even come on camera for interviews.

Did you hear what Justin Trudeau is doing to the Amish farmers?



One of Justin Trudeau’s stupidest rules during the Covid lockdown was to force Canadians to use the ArriveCan app whenever returning to Canada, or face a $6,000 fine.



There was no science behind it — it was just… pic.twitter.com/IMfBel1uPM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 23, 2024

But the Trudeau Liberals don’t care. And so it was that every Amish man, woman and child who crossed the border during the ArriveCan period was dinged with a $6,000 ticket. The final tally is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. All because the Amish did not – and could not – use the so-called “ArriveScam” app (which proved to be absolutely useless in doing anything tangible to protect Canadians from COVID.)

If the financial consequences now faced by the Amish were not so serious, this storyline could be the fodder for a sketch on Monty Python’s Flying Circus. It’s that surreal; it’s that nonsensical.

As well, just to put the COVID Karens at ease, it should be noted that the Amish people were NOT a legion of Typhoid Marys infecting the general population with COVID. Off camera, Amish individuals told Rebel News that they were unaware of anyone in their community who contracted COVID. Imagine that!

In any event, even with COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, the federal government continues to play hardball with the Amish. Recently, an Amish farmer went to his bank to get a loan to buy some livestock. Par for the course, he offered his property as security for the loan.

Rebel News CEO @EzraLevant travelled to report from an Amish community in Ontario who face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for failing to use Trudeau's ArriveCan app.



MORE: https://t.co/EUusLvtWFz pic.twitter.com/zjjWx3VGVp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2024

Can you imagine his shock when the banker told the Amish farmer that the federal government had put a lien on his property! A lien that would remain until all the ArriveCan fines were paid off in full! Much to their chagrin, other Amish farmers found themselves in the same boat, that their assets had also been frozen.

This is a story that is both fascinating and frightful. Yet the mainstream media is sitting this one out. Why?

Rebel News is fighting back along with The Democracy Fund. The Democracy Fund will fight for the Amish in a court of law; Rebel News will fight for the Amish in the court of public opinion since nobody else seems willing to do so.

Last Wednesday, Mark Joseph, a lawyer with The Democracy Fund, travelled to the Provincial Offences Court in Welland, Ont., to put the ball in play in terms of seeking justice for the Amish. Joseph filed a reopening application and affidavit on behalf of The Democracy Fund’s clients (which currently numbers about 25 Amish families.) Rebel News was also in Welland to speak with Joseph regarding the long legalistic struggle ahead.