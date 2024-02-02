Trudeau Liberals tripled spending on international 'climate scare' initiatives since 2016

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Since 2016, the Trudeau Liberals have doled out $144 million to the United Nations and other international organizations to combat 'climate change.'

Nearly one third of the grants came last fiscal year, according to an Order Paper Question requested by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant.

Gallant asked for details of funding provided by the Federal government to the UN and other organizations for the purpose of fighting 'climate change' since January 2016.

Spending by Environment and Climate Change Canada on these initiatives nearly tripled from fiscal yeat 2015/16 to 2022/23, ballooning from $14,745,381 to $44,077,498. The lowest annual spending came during 2020/21 at $12,981,223.