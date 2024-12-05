Trudeau minister accepts taxpayer-funded tickets for Taylor Swift concert: report

Opposition MPs assert Harjit Sajjan, a federal cabinet minister, only received VIP tickets for himself and his daughter because of his access to the prime minister, who also attended a Taylor Swift concert.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   December 05, 2024   |   News

A Trudeau cabinet minister faces an ethical quandary for accepting taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets for himself and his daughter.

Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister who oversees the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be among 120 guests invited by PavCo, the provincial Crown corporation that owns and operates BC Place, where Swift will perform thrice this weekend.

Opposition MPs assert he only received those tickets owing to his access to the prime minister, who also attended a Swift concert.

Carson Binda, the B.C. Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), says politicians should donate PavCo’s tickets to charity instead of pocketing them themselves.

“It is outrageous that tickets that could go to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, that could go to the stadium’s operating expenses, are instead being handed out to politicians and political allies,” he said. 

PavCo estimates it can host some 40 guests per event in its suite, where Sajjan and his daughter will be during one of the concerts.

“This is actually supporting a very good cause, something that Taylor Swift also supports as well,” Sajjan told reporters Wednesday, who donated $1,500 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank at the behest of the Crown corporation.

“That should not happen,” maintains Binda.

Other dignitaries, including Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, provincial tourism minister, Spencer Chandra-Herbert and B.C. Premier David Eby declined their concert invitations.

Chandra-Herbert told Global News the tickets should go to someone “who will generate good growth for our province, who is a key partner in terms of community benefit.”

PavCo donated more than 100 tickets and four suites under the BC Place Community Benefit Program, with more than $1 million raised.

One of the suites went for $320,000 at the Hospital Foundation gala, while the Victoria Hospital Foundation raised $260,000 for 14 seats in another suite.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett deplored Sajjan's decision to take the tickets. “He’s only receiving that gift because of who he is and his access to the prime minister ... It’s absolutely inappropriate,” he said.

Barrett concurred that Sajjan should give them to charity “because it’s the right thing to do, not to get himself out of some kind of ethical conundrum.”

A spokesperson for the minister said he only accepted the tickets after receiving clearance from the Ethics Commissioner, reported Global.

The Office of the Ethics Commissioner told CBC News it would not be considered a gift under the Conflict of Interest Act, given Minister Sajjan made a charitable contribution to the food bank.

Franco Terrazzano, also from the Taxpayers Federation, said it’s “outrageous” the minister accepted taxpayer-funded tickets.

“Sajjan already takes a $300,000 taxpayer-funded salary so if he wants to go to a concert he can and should pay for the tickets himself,” he told Rebel News.

Sajjan told reporters his family already purchased four tickets for a Toronto Swift concert, but sold them at cost in place of the Vancouver venue.

"I'm actually very happy to be able to raise money and create greater awareness for the food bank," he said.

Swift will finish her world-renowned Eras Tour this Sunday in Vancouver after nearly 150 performances spanning five continents, dating back to last year.

DONATE: Trudeau Must Resign!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau is the worst Prime Minister in Canadian history. Rebel News is fighting day by day to wake Canadians up to his corrupt and failed leadership. Please chip in here to support our efforts to expose and publicly shame Justin Trudeau. Together, let's strip the emperor of his last remaining clothes.

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.