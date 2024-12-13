Trudeau moving Canada towards trade war with U.S. instead of securing border: Ezra Levant

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, journalist John Robson discussed Justin Trudeau's combative response to Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Rather than moving to address the president-elect's concerns over the border, Trudeau has recently made a number of comments disparaging Americans for electing Trump as their president.

Trudeau also signalled that he is ready to fight back in a trade war, mentioning tariffs Canada could place on Heinz Ketchup, cherries, and playing cards for example.

Robson laid out what he thinks Trudeau's response to the tariff threats should have been, including acknowledging the porous border situation and taking concrete steps to improve it.

"Any sensible administration in Canada would already be fixing this stuff, so it shouldn't have been hard to go down there and say 'yeah, we're busted, but we're on it,'" Robson said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Trudeau's comments taking aim at Americans for electing Trump are "not helpful."

Premier Smith calls out Trudeau over his shaming of American voters for electing Trump. "It's not helpful, and I mentioned that on our call yesterday. I think the American people voted pretty decisively," she says. pic.twitter.com/HjS3DLGRSu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 12, 2024

Ezra also commented on Trudeau's hostile approach to addressing the threat of 25% tariffs. "I say again, instead of working to solve the problem, he's talking about how he's sort of ready for a fight and America should be ready for him."

Speaking to Robson, Ezra explained his theory as to why Trudeau is attempting to 'stand up' to Trump rather than work towards finding solutions.

"Is it too far-fetched that Trudeau would love a fight against Trump because a) Trump is less popular than Poilievre in Canada and b) Trudeau could say, 'hey Canadians, the reason why our economy's trashed is not because of me, it's because of this Trump guy and his tariffs. Don't blame me, I'm here to defend you,'" Ezra said.

"I think that you're basically right though you may have thought it through more completely than he has," Robson replied.