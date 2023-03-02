Prime Minister Justin Trudeau peppered with election interference questions during B.C. visit

The prime minister faced continued criticism in the Lower Mainland as more information comes out about the role the Chinese Communist Party played in getting the Liberals elected.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau peppered with election interference questions during B.C. visit
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
Remove Ads

Prime minister Justin Trudeau met with British Columbia Premier David Eby yesterday afternoon during his visit to the Lower Mainland.

The two leaders announced that British Columbia is the ninth province to agree, in principle, to the recent healthcare funding proposal by the federal government.

The prime minister was peppered with questions about Chinese interference in Canadian elections in the media availability that followed, where he reassured Canadians that the government appointed a panel of senior public servants to review electoral integrity.

Trudeau noted that the government will study the report published by the panel carefully so that the government can determine the best way to empower Canadians to vote moving forward.

Trudeau refers to diaspora communities in Canada and appears to acknowledge the vulnerabilities in Canada’s democracy that exist as a result.

“We have ensured that populations that are particularly vulnerable to foreign interference by problematic state actors are properly supported and properly informed of the risks that they are being targeted,” he said.

Yet the Canadian Security Intelligence Services (CSIS) agency described exactly that, in a recent report. 

During stringent media questioning while touring British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, Trudeau immediately dismissed the assertion that there was election interference and referred to anyone who questions the integrity of his party members as racist.

It has been alleged through reports by the Globe and Mail that an anonymous CSIS source claims Liberal cabinet members are compromised by Chinese Communist Party state actors.

While it’s been confirmed that Bejing did attempt to meddle in Canada’s elections – both in 2019 and 2021 – the Liberal appointed committee has since investigated itself and this interference did not affect electoral outcomes.

Justin Trudeau Canada Liberal Party of Canada Canadian Election 2021 Fire Dong
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: Stop Digital ID

PETITION: Stop Digital ID

26,581 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures

Add signature
fire dong ocp redirect
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!

Contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly to demand that he immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus.

Send an email
fire dong petition
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!

512 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.