Trudeau phoned Ottawa mayor before violent crackdown on peaceful convoy

During the time frame of the phone call, Mayor Jim Watson and other members of the Ottawa City Council were openly accusing the Freedom Convoy's participants of violence and criminality, including arson.

Trudeau phoned Ottawa mayor before violent crackdown on peaceful convoy
CP Images
Remove Ads

According to Blacklock's Reporter which broke the news Tuesday morning, “Ottawa’s mayor spoke privately with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before attempting to block cash donations to the Freedom Convoy, records show.”

The convoy to Ottawa spent nearly four weeks peacefully protesting COVID restrictions in the nation's capital before the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act, giving police and authorities extraordinary powers of search, seizure and arrest to euthanize the family-friendly demonstration.

Vague details of the phone calls between Trudeau and Mayor Jim Watson were mentioned in a report to the House of Commons drafted by the Public Safety Ministry titled Emergencies Act Consultations.

“The Prime Minister spoke to the Mayor of Ottawa on January 31 and February 8, 2022 about the illegal occupation in Ottawa,” staff wrote.

It was during this time frame that Watson and other members of Ottawa City Council were openly accusing the convoy of violence and criminality including arson 

The public accusations of criminality from city officials prompted GoFundMe to cancel the convoy's multi-million dollar fundraising campaign meant to cover protesters' expenses.

The arson Watson blamed on the convoy was later found to be not associated with the convoy.

According to the Public Safety report, “Trilateral meetings took place on February 7, 8, and 10, 2022 with the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Minister of Public Safety, the Mayor of Ottawa, the City Manager of Ottawa, and the Chief of Ottawa Police Services. The Minister also spoke with the Solicitor General of Ontario on February 7, 2022 to discuss the work of the tripartite table.”

No details were given about the specifics of those meetings.

Justin Trudeau Ontario Canada Ottawa Privy Council Office Convoy Reports Emergencies Act Public Safety Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.