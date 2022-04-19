Trudeau phoned Ottawa mayor before violent crackdown on peaceful convoy

CP Images

According to Blacklock's Reporter which broke the news Tuesday morning, “Ottawa’s mayor spoke privately with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before attempting to block cash donations to the Freedom Convoy, records show.”

The convoy to Ottawa spent nearly four weeks peacefully protesting COVID restrictions in the nation's capital before the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act, giving police and authorities extraordinary powers of search, seizure and arrest to euthanize the family-friendly demonstration.

Vague details of the phone calls between Trudeau and Mayor Jim Watson were mentioned in a report to the House of Commons drafted by the Public Safety Ministry titled Emergencies Act Consultations.

“The Prime Minister spoke to the Mayor of Ottawa on January 31 and February 8, 2022 about the illegal occupation in Ottawa,” staff wrote.

It was during this time frame that Watson and other members of Ottawa City Council were openly accusing the convoy of violence and criminality including arson

After an Ottawa city councillor called on GoFundMe to "cut off the pipeline of funding" to the unlawful "mercenaries" protesting, GoFundMe seems to have suspended the page.



MORE: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/Rl79l9O4wO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 2, 2022

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson just said council will do everything it can to take back the city from "criminals and hooligans." Claims honking is a form of "psychological warfare."



(Sry Youtube feed is a bit glitchy at times.)#FreedomConvoyCanada2022 pic.twitter.com/QvF8xm8ktt — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) February 7, 2022

Without evidence, Watson says last night's arson attempt in Ottawa was tied to the #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 protest.



Claims it "clearly demonstrates the malicious intent" of protestors. pic.twitter.com/h9PWNHwz0N — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) February 7, 2022

The public accusations of criminality from city officials prompted GoFundMe to cancel the convoy's multi-million dollar fundraising campaign meant to cover protesters' expenses.

GoFundMe's general counsel details what steps were taken by the crowdfunding platform to verify the situation in Ottawa, which ultimately led to the cancellation of the convoy's funding.



MORE: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/gnNvy3S0ia — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 18, 2022

The arson Watson blamed on the convoy was later found to be not associated with the convoy.

Ottawa arson hoax: Fire not connected with convoy protestshttps://t.co/eNGVROW0EE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2022

According to the Public Safety report, “Trilateral meetings took place on February 7, 8, and 10, 2022 with the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Minister of Public Safety, the Mayor of Ottawa, the City Manager of Ottawa, and the Chief of Ottawa Police Services. The Minister also spoke with the Solicitor General of Ontario on February 7, 2022 to discuss the work of the tripartite table.”

No details were given about the specifics of those meetings.