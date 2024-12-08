Trudeau plans on confiscating Canadians guns and sending them to Ukraine

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie shared their reactions to the Canadian Defence Minister's suggestion that the Liberals' gun buyback could see Canadians' confiscated firearms sent to Ukraine.

Defence Minister Bill Blair explains how the Liberals' gun buyback could see Canadians' firearms sent to Ukraine.



"Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory," he adds. pic.twitter.com/EZBrVVQoy9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2024

"By the way, buy-back programs cost us 67 million dollars since 2020 and they haven't collected a single gun. How much will this cost, if and when they actually do go out [and collect guns] how many resources will be lost?" questioned Alexa.

"It's totally communistic," said Drea. "They're like, 'We're going to come into your homes, seize your guns, take them, but don't worry, we're going to give them to Ukraine.'"