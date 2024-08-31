Trudeau quietly appoints trans extremist to senate over long weekend

Rebel News

This morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of independent senators Daryl Fridhandler and Dr. Kristopher Wells for Alberta.

The Government of Canada website described Wells as "an educator, a scientific expert, and a champion for the 2SLGBTQI+ community who has used research and advocacy to help advance diversity, equity, and human rights in Alberta and across the country."

Wells, who serves as the Canada Research Chair for the "Public Understanding of Sexual & Gender Minority Youth" at MacEwan University, has earned a reputation as a left-wing extremist on the topic of gender ideology.

The "2SLGBTQI+ expert" once made a cartoon that swapped out Christians being executed by ISIS, revising it into a picture of Christians executing the LGBT.

Trudeau knows his new Senate appointments are a disgrace, so he announced them on the Labour Day long weekend.



This is a slap in the face to Senate reform, a giant F-you to Albertans.



He appointed a trans extremist, @KristopherWells, who once revised a cartoon that showed ISIS… pic.twitter.com/pPo8LLvndI — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 31, 2024

In 2019, a rural Alberta mom expressed anger over her trans-identifying son being asked not to use the women's washroom by his female friends, who told him it made them uncomfortable.

Wells was quoted saying that the girl's expression of discomfort could be a discrimination case: “And under our Human Rights Code where you cannot discriminate anyone from accessing a washroom, for example, or a public facility or service, on the grounds of gender-identity or gender-expression.”

A look at his recent X posts finds Wells promoting a video of a child reading "Sparkle Boy," a picture book championing "gender expression."